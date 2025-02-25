Here's What Guy Fieri Typically Drinks

Food lovers around the world tune in weekly to watch celebrity chef Guy Fieri check out local culinary hotspots on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" or host unique cooking competitions on "Guy's Grocery Games." While Fieri is no doubt most associated with food, he's also passionate about alcohol, and like most of those who enjoy a drink or two, he's got a few favorites — some obvious, some less so.

Those familiar with Fieri won't be surprised to learn one of his go-to spirits is tequila, particularly after he and musician Sammy Hagar teamed up to create a tequila known as Santo. Talking about the company to Wine Enthusiast, he notes, "This is way more than a business, this is lifestyle."

In addition to unusual twists on familiar options (like a margarita with fire-roasted pineapple and jalapeño), Fieri stated one of his favorite cocktails to make is what he's dubbed a "Fiery Fieri." It uses the Santo brand's Mezquila (a hybrid of tequila and mezcal) mixed with lime juice, agave nectar, bitters, and Fieri's bourbon-brown-sugar barbecue sauce. Yet, for the most part, Fieri is a tequila purist. At his Flavortown Tailgate event held during this year's Super Bowl, the chef revealed he prefers the spirit on the rocks,"no lime."

