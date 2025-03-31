Does Bourbon Really Get Better With Age?

Bourbon is a story captured in a bottle. Every day spent in the barrel further deepens its character. From the moment raw distillate meets charred oak to the day it's poured into a Glencairn glass, bourbon undergoes a unique transformation, carrying the legacy of a tradition that dates back centuries. Bourbon's roots trace back to the late 1700s and early 1800s, when European settlers began making whiskey from native corn. The innovation that set bourbon apart was aging it in charred oak barrels. Throughout generations, bourbon matured into a hallmark of American craftsmanship, protected by strict regulations that define its production.

The passage of time is essential to bourbon's narrative. However, age doesn't always mean better whiskey — one of several myths about the beloved spirit. In its youth, bourbon carries strong caramel, vanilla, and spice notes, but as it matures, the wood adds an even smoother complexity. If left in the barrel too long, though, the wood can dominate, leading to an overly tannic, bitter profile. This phenomenon, known as "over-aging," is why master distillers meticulously monitor their barrels, searching for the sweet spot — ranging between five and fifteen years — when the bourbon reaches its peak expression.