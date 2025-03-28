Cajun Crab Balls With The Perfect Spicy Remoulade: A Step-By-Step Recipe

Anything in bite-sized ball form is guaranteed to be a winning appetizer, with the humble meatball being perhaps the most ubiquitous example. Crab balls are another great example of a winning spherical appetizer, taking flaky, decadent crab meat and transforming it into something with salty, savory, spicy, and rich flavors all packed into one succinct bite. Recipe developer Kara Barrett's recipe for Cajun crab balls incorporates Cajun seasoning into the mix for a distinctly bold flavor boost, and she pairs them with a spicy remoulade for the perfect, creamy, and tangy contrast.

"I like the Cajun and spicy twist on this recipe, including channeling a bit of the Holy Trinity with the sauteed bell pepper, onion, and celery," Barrett says. "The spicy remoulade adds an extra kick that perfectly complements the crab balls, making it a crowd-pleaser every time." Indeed, these Cajun crab balls and remoulade are a welcome addition to just about any appetizer spread, right next to the (now slightly underwhelming) meatballs.