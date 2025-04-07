Hot Ones Celebrities That Went Off On Sean Evans
"Hot Ones" is an immensely successful YouTube show, where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. It's arguably the most random and out-of-pocket idea for an interview, but fans love it. With over 63 million views across more than 470 videos in the past 10 years, it's safe to say that this show is a staple of any celebrity tour circuit.
Some of the biggest A-listers like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Paul Rudd, Halle Barry, and Jennifer Lawrence have appeared on the show. If you want to experience the fun for yourself, you can purchase the Season 26 hot sauce lineup on Amazon for $120. Since the show is on YouTube, there aren't as many constraints as to what the guests can (and can't) say, so each episode is typically filled with more profanity, tears, and vomit than you know what to do with. As you can imagine, it's not all fun and games — as the wings get hotter, so do tempers. These interactions aren't always friendly, so here are 11 "Hot Ones" guests who went off on Sean Evans, and the scoop on how he handled it.
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay, a British celebrity chef with his own profanity-ridden TV show, has appeared as a guest on "Hot Ones" a couple of times. On his first appearance in 2019, things go awry fairly quickly. At the beginning of the show, he critiques the wings themselves, saying that they are overcooked and it's like having a mouthful of sand. That's not a great way to start his appearance.
Later in the show, he's eating donuts like there's no tomorrow to try and deal with the spice. At another point, he's calling Sean Evans a donut, and the next moment, he's spitting his wings onto the floor. Toward the end of the show, he turns his sights on Evans. "What the f*** have you done to me?" The show is chaotic from start to finish, but that's what fans love about Ramsay, and they expect nothing less. There's everything from choking to crying and lots of cursing, making it one of the most entertaining episodes in "Hot Ones" history.
Idris Elba
Idris Elba, nicknamed "the hottest Hot One," appeared on "Hot Ones" in August 2019 to promote his film "Hobbs & Shaw" and his fashion line, Two Hour Set. The white shirt he wore on the show was from his line, and luckily, it didn't get stained from any of the 10 hot sauces. Elba has had a very successful career — he received a Golden Globe and was nominated for several BAFTA and Emmy Awards. Whether you know him from his role as Nelson Mandela or from his rap albums, you certainly know who he is.
After trying a wing doused with a hot sauce named The Chocolate Plague (with a Scoville level of 690,000), Elba is over it. He turns the tables on interviewer Sean Evans, saying, "Let me ask you a question: Whose idea was this show?" Evans gets out of the line of fire by redirecting Elba to the show's creator, Chris, to which Elba asks, "Can you fight, Chris?" Luckily, no one actually gets into a fight, but the show ends with Elba calling Chris a "madman" and telling Chris to never speak to him again.
Lizzo
Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer Lizzo went on "Hot Ones" in 2022 to talk about her album, "Special." She certainly had a special experience on the show, eating her way through her vegan wings covered in the spiciest hot sauces out there. After taking two bites of a wing that is doused in Da Bomb (with a Scoville level of 135,600), she starts to unravel. Feeling personally victimized by Evans, she gives him the evil eye and says, "Damn that was f***ed up. No, I'm serious, what the f***? You know what you did." She says all this while pointing her sauce-covered fingers directly at him.
Luckily, the interview ends with Evans and Lizzo on good terms. Before the Last Dab, Lizzo says that even though she had released her new album, her shapewear line Yitty, and received Emmy nominations for "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," appearing on "Hot Ones" was the highest on her list of goals.
Dax Shepard
Dax Shepard is an icon. He appeared on "Hot Ones" in 2017 to promote his film "CHiPs," which he wrote, directed, and starred in. He's also known for a string of other successful movies and TV shows, including "Parenthood" and "Punk'd," and for being married to fellow superstar Kristen Bell. As it turns out, Dax Shepard can handle his spice. Throughout his appearance, Evans notes how well Shepard is doing, which he seems to appreciate.
Ultimately, the breaking point (that leaves him screaming in agony) isn't even the wings. Evans asks Shepard a math question about the total cost of purchasing three hot sauces plus shipping, and he gets it wrong by $2. He looks off into the distance, doing the math in his head, while Evans tries to console him. When he realizes his error, he says, "It's not okay. It's not okay. Damn it!" and then proceeds to scream "f***" at the top of his lungs. Who knew math would be the ultimate challenge on a show about hot wings? His episode will undoubtedly go down in the books.
Terry Crews
Terry Crews is an actor and former NFL player most known for his role in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and as host for the last six seasons of "America's Got Talent." He joined Sean Evans on "Hot Ones" in 2017 and made it through all 10 wings. He's been in Hollywood for more than two decades, so appearing on "Hot Ones" might not have been the most difficult thing he's done, but it was the hottest.
While Crews doesn't say anything directly to Evans to go off on him other than, "Why did I sign up for this?" there is substantial screaming involved. Following the Last Dab, he shuts his eyes and screams at the top of his lungs, which probably doesn't help with the spice. Considering the amount of sheer strength Crews has, Evans likely wouldn't want to be sitting across the table from him crying out in anger. Still, the interview is on the tamer side compared to some of the other guests, proving that he is, in fact, a gentle giant.
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis has had an extensive career in show business, with roles in "That '70s Show," "Family Guy," and "Black Swan." However, one of her most difficult on-screen appearances might have been on "Hot Ones" in 2021. After tasting the wing doused in Da Bomb hot sauce, she says, "I think this just killed my insides. This is not going to be fun coming out." Then, she realizes that it isn't the last wing.
Before biting into Hellfire's Kranked, with a Scoville level of 699,000, she cries, "I have to keep eating? What is wrong with you?" She is not pleased that Evans has even spicier wings on the table, waiting for her to dig into. He attempts to comfort her by saying she doesn't have to do anything she doesn't want to, but she isn't a quitter. After biting into the wing, she has some regrets. "Guys, I think you broke me." All in all, the interview with Kunis goes pretty well — at least she doesn't threaten to fight him.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is one of the most iconic women on screen, known for her roles in "How To Get Away With Murder" and "The Help." She is among the few people who have won all four major awards: Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Academy Award, and Tony Award. Davis joined Sean Evans in 2022 to discuss her best-selling memoir "Finding Me," and her feature film, "The Woman King." The promotion clearly paid off, as she was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture at the NAACP Image Awards.
Overall, she handled her time on "Hot Ones" better than some other guests, but Da Bomb almost took her out. She asks Evans, "Nobody's ever whooped your a** after all these chicken wings? Nobody has ever said, 'Stop the cameras, I'm going to go over there and whoop your a**'?" She seems very tempted to do so herself, struggling to regain her composure after such a spicy wing. Evans responds by telling her about the incident with Idris Elba, who wanted to fight the creator of the show. A little later in the interview, she asks, "How can you say you're being my friend? I mean, you're a very lovely man, and you're sorta cute, too, but let me tell you something: I don't believe you." Even in immense pain, Davis is the picture of grace.
Bill Burr
Bill Burr is a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster who appeared on the show in 2018. Like other guests, things started to heat up after tasting Da Bomb. Evans begins asking a question, but Burr's response is, "Am I supposed to answer that?" Clearly in distress, he goes for the milk before realizing it's at room temperature and exclaims, "Who does that to somebody?" He gets up from the table and starts to walk around the studio. Evans attempts to ask a question regarding the foodie revolution at sports stadiums, but Burr cuts him off. "F*** your question," he says, just before downing a glass of milk. "I don't give a f*** what people eat."
Throughout the interview, Burr notes how persistent Evans is with his questions, saying, "I think you are more relentless than these f***ing wings." When Evans tries again to ask the question, Burr says, "This is like with my wife; after a while, you just tap out, and you're like, fine, buy it. I don't give a f***." By the end of the interview, Burr is not interested in answering any more questions or trying any additional wings. He turns his anger to the fans at the end of the show, looking into the camera and proclaiming, "I'd like to say f*** you to all you people for putting me on this sh**." Fortunately, the fans aren't in the room with him, but unfortunately for Evans, he has to take all the heat.
Ken Jeong
Ken Jeong is a comedian and actor known for his roles in "The Hangover" and "Crazy Rich Asians." In 2019, he appeared on the show to promote his Netflix special, "You Complete Me, Ho." The interview goes pretty well, with Jeong even saying, "I'm beginning to like you." Then, the pair reaches the infamous Da Bomb hot sauce.
After just one bite, Sean Evans turns from friend to foe in Jeong's eyes. "F*** you, Sean," says Jeong. "You warm me up by saying you're a nice guy. I really felt we were about to be friends. And now, I'm back in the gutter of my hatred for Sean Evans." He then proceeds to chug his glass of milk before moving on to a pitcher of ice water while attempting to answer his next question. Don't worry, though; the interview ends on a positive note, with Jeong performing a physical on Evans and promoting his special.
Brad Leone
Brad Leone is a chef and fellow YouTuber with a larger-than-life personality. From hunting and fishing to being a food editor at Bon Appétit, he knows his way around a kitchen. His YouTube channel has more than 300,000 subscribers, so he's no stranger to the camera. Still, his culinary education didn't prepare him for the horrors he would experience on "Hot Ones" when he appeared in the Thanksgiving episode in 2019. His episode is filled with profanity as he fights for his life to make it through the wing lineup.
Leone slips in a subtle "f*** you" in the middle of one of Sean's questions after taking a big bite of a wing coated in Da Bomb. He tries his absolute best to stay poised and listen to the rest of the question Evans asks about the feeling of a catfish biting down on his arm, but Leone can't help himself. He interrupts and says, "Feels a lot better than eating these f***ing wings, Sean, I'll tell you that." He spends the rest of the interview covered in sweat and tears but ends on a positive note, talking about his Thanksgiving traditions.
Chance the Rapper
Idris Elba isn't the only guest who wants to fight. Chance the Rapper, a Grammy Award-winning artist, appeared on "Hot Ones" a few months after releasing his debut album in 2019. However, Chance was ready to fight a bit earlier than Elba, just after biting into Da Bomb. This is a popular breaking point among guests, though, so it doesn't come as a surprise. Mashed writers tried and ranked several "Hot Ones" hot sauces and noted: "The heat grows over time; it's bad immediately but keeps on hurting more and more long after you swallow. We recommend this for masochists only." It's clear why so many guests lose their cool over this sauce.
Immediately after taking a tiny bite of the wing, he eats a spoonful of ice cream to try to quench the pain before it begins. Unfortunately, that doesn't work, so he moves to the milk and wonders, "Why does someone make that?" Sean Evans reveals it was made specifically for the show, and attempts to ask another question. Chance shouts, "Oh my God, it hurts, yo!" and looks at Sean and says, "I wanna fight you." Evans consoles him, saying, "We are in this together, but I understand the impulse."