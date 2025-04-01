The Canned Fruit That Will Take Store-Bought Pasta Sauce To The Next Level

Though convenient, store-bought pasta sauce sometimes seems one-dimensional. Thankfully, this jarred staple can be instantly enhanced with extra herbs and spices, a dash of hot sauce or soy sauce, or a scoop of miso, to name just a few add-ins. There are also several canned ingredients like olives and artichoke hearts that can upgrade store-bought pasta sauce. However, there's one addition that may raise some eyebrows since it's most commonly found in desserts and sweet dishes. Canned peaches have the power to infuse your favorite pre-made pasta sauce with some unexpected pizzazz.

Advertisement

Beloved for their fibrous, juicy flesh and delicate, refreshing profile, peaches offer an elegant boost to anything they touch. Whether stirred into a store-bought jar or blended into a simmering pot of homemade tomato sauce, the iconic stone fruit introduces layers of complexity to a familiar classic.

The successful pairing of tomatoes and peaches is grounded in culinary science. Despite their differences, both fruits share a key characteristic: acidity. Tomatoes have a tangy sharpness, while peaches offer a more nuanced brightness. This contrast helps to balance any lingering astringency in the sauce. Just as a pinch of sugar tempers acidity, peaches achieve the same goal without dulling the sauce's overall vibrancy.

Advertisement