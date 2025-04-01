The Canned Fruit That Will Take Store-Bought Pasta Sauce To The Next Level
Though convenient, store-bought pasta sauce sometimes seems one-dimensional. Thankfully, this jarred staple can be instantly enhanced with extra herbs and spices, a dash of hot sauce or soy sauce, or a scoop of miso, to name just a few add-ins. There are also several canned ingredients like olives and artichoke hearts that can upgrade store-bought pasta sauce. However, there's one addition that may raise some eyebrows since it's most commonly found in desserts and sweet dishes. Canned peaches have the power to infuse your favorite pre-made pasta sauce with some unexpected pizzazz.
Beloved for their fibrous, juicy flesh and delicate, refreshing profile, peaches offer an elegant boost to anything they touch. Whether stirred into a store-bought jar or blended into a simmering pot of homemade tomato sauce, the iconic stone fruit introduces layers of complexity to a familiar classic.
The successful pairing of tomatoes and peaches is grounded in culinary science. Despite their differences, both fruits share a key characteristic: acidity. Tomatoes have a tangy sharpness, while peaches offer a more nuanced brightness. This contrast helps to balance any lingering astringency in the sauce. Just as a pinch of sugar tempers acidity, peaches achieve the same goal without dulling the sauce's overall vibrancy.
Canned peaches breathe new life into pasta sauce
When added to pasta sauce, peaches' natural sugars magnify the tomatoes' umami flavor. When gently heated, peaches slowly break down into a velvety consistency, yielding a silky, cohesive base that coats the pasta beautifully. As they cook, they also form a honeyed undertone that supports (not competes with) the tomatoes' savory elements. As with many fruits, peaches provide a pleasant, candied taste without the need for additional refined sugars or artificial sweeteners. Plus, peaches are jam-packed with nutrients such as fiber, vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants.
To incorporate canned peaches into pasta sauce, consider the type of peaches you're using and your desired sauce texture. Peaches packed in water or juice are preferable over those in heavy syrup, as the latter can make the sauce overly sweet. If you can only find peaches in syrup, though, be sure to drain and rinse them first to help control the sweet factor. For optimal balance, start with about ½ cup of drained, chopped peaches per 24-ounce jar of pasta sauce. To amplify the peachy notes, add more gradually and adjust to your palate.
For a smooth sauce, purée the peaches before stirring them into the pot. If you enjoy a chunkier texture, finely dice the peaches so they soften from the heat yet retain their structure. Roasting, sautéing, or grilling the fruit with a tiny amount of oil creates a lovely caramelization. Aside from pasta sauce, canned peaches are also amazing in recipes like barbecue sauce, ice cream, chutney, salsa, and cocktails.