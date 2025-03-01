Upgrade Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With These 14 Canned Ingredients

Many of us would love to spend hours in the kitchen lovingly preparing a meal from scratch, but the truth is, that's not always realistic. Life is busy. In 2023, the U.S. Snack Index from Frito-Lay and Quaker Oats found that on average, most Americans have less than an hour each day to prepare and eat their meals. This is why pre-prepared ingredients, like pasta sauces, are a life-saver in the kitchen.

To cook with store-bought pasta sauce, usually, all you need to do is cook your pasta, open the jar, pour it in, and heat. It's an easy dinner solution that many rely on, and it's not going away anytime soon. Research suggests that by 2027, the global pasta sauce market could be worth more than $17 billion. In fact, even renowned chefs like Ina Garten reach for store-bought pasta sauce sometimes.

But while convenient, pasta sauce is not always the most flavorful option. You can resolve this by adding your own seasoning into the mix, but also by adding in simple canned ingredients, like tomatoes, artichokes, seafood, and even kimchi. Below, we've rounded up some of the best canned ingredient options that will help you upgrade your pasta sauce with ease. The result? A nourishing, quick dinner that will taste like you've been cooking for ages (but without any real effort required).

