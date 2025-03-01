Upgrade Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With These 14 Canned Ingredients
Many of us would love to spend hours in the kitchen lovingly preparing a meal from scratch, but the truth is, that's not always realistic. Life is busy. In 2023, the U.S. Snack Index from Frito-Lay and Quaker Oats found that on average, most Americans have less than an hour each day to prepare and eat their meals. This is why pre-prepared ingredients, like pasta sauces, are a life-saver in the kitchen.
To cook with store-bought pasta sauce, usually, all you need to do is cook your pasta, open the jar, pour it in, and heat. It's an easy dinner solution that many rely on, and it's not going away anytime soon. Research suggests that by 2027, the global pasta sauce market could be worth more than $17 billion. In fact, even renowned chefs like Ina Garten reach for store-bought pasta sauce sometimes.
But while convenient, pasta sauce is not always the most flavorful option. You can resolve this by adding your own seasoning into the mix, but also by adding in simple canned ingredients, like tomatoes, artichokes, seafood, and even kimchi. Below, we've rounded up some of the best canned ingredient options that will help you upgrade your pasta sauce with ease. The result? A nourishing, quick dinner that will taste like you've been cooking for ages (but without any real effort required).
1. Canned diced tomatoes
A simple can of diced tomatoes can take many recipes to the next level, from soups to casseroles to curries to stews, and, of course, pasta sauce. They're relatively inexpensive (the cheapest options on the shelves are often $1 or less), simple to store (most cans of diced tomatoes will last up to 18 months in the pantry), and they're quick and easy to cook with, too.
Simply simmer your pasta sauce with your go-to ingredients (leafy greens, fresh herbs, onions, and garlic — you know the drill) and then, before you add your pasta, mix in a tin of canned tomatoes. This will help to bring a rich flavor and a juicy texture to your dish, as well as a few added health benefits, too. Tomatoes are a good source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and potassium, as well as antioxidants like beta-carotene and lycopene.
If you want to improve the taste of your canned tomatoes, one option is to roast them first. It doesn't require much effort to do so (you can literally just place them on a sheet pan in the oven), but the reward is a deep, rich flavor that will take your simple pasta sauce to the next level.
2. Canned artichoke hearts
Canned artichoke hearts are an easy pasta sauce addition for extra flavor and nutrition (artichokes are a good source of fiber, for example, as well as vitamins and minerals like folate and vitamin C). The slightly nutty and bitter Mediterranean vegetable goes particularly well with ingredients like garlic, onions, mushrooms, and creamy, cheesy sauces. So if you've got a spare jar of béchamel pasta sauce, for example, it's worth digging out a can of artichokes to pair with it. They're much easier to prepare than fresh varieties, which will need careful de-thorning and cutting to get to the nutrient-dense middle.
Canned artichoke hearts are often stored in brine, which can be quite salty, so it's worth draining this away before you start cooking. After that, the process of cooking with them is easy. Simply simmer your ingredients in the pasta sauce (maybe add a little white wine if you've got some on hand, as it complements creamy pasta dishes well) and then before you add the pasta, pop in your artichoke hearts and stir.
3. Canned roasted red peppers
Canned roasted red peppers and a jar of tomato pasta sauce are a great combination. For proof of that, just look at the many dishes that combine tomatoes and peppers. Taktouka, for example, is a Moroccan salad with red peppers and tomatoes, and la peperonata is an Italian dish that features peppers in tomato sauce. Red peppers also bring a little extra nutrition (they're particularly rich in vitamin A and vitamin C, for example).
To cook with canned red peppers, just heat up garlic and onion in some oil and butter, and then empty the can into the pan along with your pasta sauce. Simmer, add your cooked pasta, and voilà, you've made a tasty nutritious super simple pasta dish, ideal for busy midweek evenings. If you like a little spice, you can also add in some canned chili peppers, too, like green jalapeños, for example.
4. Canned olives
Black olives are a classic Italian ingredient, which is unsurprising, considering olive trees are cultivated across the entire country. So it makes sense that they work well in pasta dishes, and are easy to pair with a jar of tomato pasta sauce. Black olives bring a subtle, slightly salty flavor to pasta dishes (they're not quite as strong in flavor as green olives, which are better if you're looking for a stronger tang). Plus, they're a good source of nutrients, too — olives have oleic acid, for example, which is a healthy monounsaturated fatty acid.
One popular Italian pasta dish is called pasta puttanesca, and traditionally, it combines olives with ingredients like red pepper flakes, garlic, anchovies, and tomatoes. To make a similar version quickly, just cook some onions, anchovies (which you can also find in a can), and garlic, before mixing in your jar of tomato sauce and then popping in some herbs and your olives. If you want to make a vegetarian version, just skip the anchovies. Simmer it all together and combine with your chosen pasta. You can serve any type of pasta with this dish, of course, but it's usually served with a thin, noodle-type pasta. Think along the lines of spaghetti or linguine, for example.
5. Canned chicken
If you're looking for a quick and easy way to add animal protein to your pasta sauce, canned chicken is one convenient option. Canned chicken is usually already precooked, so all you need to do is heat your sauce, cook your pasta, empty the can, and mix it all together.
Canned meats like chicken are, of course, more processed than fresh options, but they are easy to cook with and still present a good source of lean protein. They also last a pretty long time in your pantry (up to five years in some cases).
It's important to note, however, that canned chicken does come with some drawbacks. It may be high in sodium, for example, and you can't guarantee the welfare of the chickens involved (they were likely raised on industrialized factory farms). Other sources of canned protein aside from chicken include tofu (yes, you can find canned tofu), and, of course, canned beans and legumes, like chickpeas.
6. Canned chickpeas
Canned chickpeas are not just protein-packed (1 cup can contain up to 15 grams of protein), but they are also incredibly versatile. There are many ways to use a can of chickpeas; you can eat them in tacos, salads, sandwiches, and, of course, pasta.
In Italy, pasta with chickpeas is called pasta e ceci. It's a popular dish that can be made with many different ingredients. In Rome, people often pair the chickpeas with tomatoes and anchovies, for example. But in its simplest version, pasta e ceci is just chickpeas, sauce, pasta, herbs, and vegetables.
Chickpea pasta is nourishing, comforting, and easy to make, which makes it an ideal meal for those days when you just can't be bothered to spend ages in the kitchen. Just grab your pasta sauce, your canned chickpeas, your favorite herbs, your cooked pasta noodles, and heat it all up and serve. As well as protein, the chickpeas in the dish will also give you fiber, iron, calcium, and many more essential nutrients.
7. Canned kimchi
Kimchi is a Korean staple, made with fermented vegetables (anything from carrot to radish to cabbage, for example). In Korea, kimchi is usually served as a side dish, but the ingredient is versatile, and it also makes for a tasty fusion dish when it's mixed with pasta.
Kimchi, which is often sold in either cans or jars, can be used in many different pasta dishes. With its tangy, sour, slightly spicy flavor, it contrasts well with creamy carbonara sauce, for example, or you can combine it with rich tomato-based sauces, too. Kimchi also combines well with other traditional Italian pasta ingredients, including zucchini and eggplant.
To bring more elements of Korean cuisine into a kimchi pasta, you can also experiment with adding gochujang, an umami-rich, spicy chili paste, or ssamjang, a spicy fermented dipping sauce. Finish it all off with a sprinkle of the classic Italian cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
8. Canned peaches
We hear you: Peaches are a dessert ingredient, right? Well, not always. While peaches are a staple in recipes like cobblers and tarts, they can also be used in dinner recipes, too. Peaches, either straight from the tin or fresh, can be combined with tomatoes (or a jar of tomato pasta sauce) and pasta to create a dish that has just the right amount of sweet notes. It's particularly suited to the summer, when peaches are in season.
Peaches don't just bring a pleasant and sweet flavor to pasta dishes, but they also bring potential health benefits, too. Whether they are eaten fresh or from a can, the unpeeled version of the juicy fruit contains important nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E, as well as antioxidants.
Canned peaches are versatile. As well as pasta dishes, they can also be used to make spreads, barbecue sauces, chutneys, salsas, and many more diverse dishes.
9. Canned kidney beans
Canned kidney beans are an easy way to add some plant-based protein to your pasta sauce. Per 100 grams, these beans contain nearly 9 grams of protein, as well as almost 23 grams of carbohydrates, and over 6 grams of fiber, too.
When kidney beans come in a can, they're very easy to cook with. Simply cook your pasta and then heat it with the kidney beans and your jar of sauce and you're ready to go. This is because when they're canned, kidney beans have already been cooked. This means they're not just easier to add to your pasta, but also safer.
When they're not cooked, kidney beans can be toxic. Dried kidney beans contain phytohaemagglutinin, which, when uncooked, can lead to lectin poisoning. To prevent this, dried kidney beans must be soaked for five hours and then boiled for around 30 minutes. If you don't have the time or the energy, canned beans are a safe and versatile alternative.
10. Canned mushrooms
Mushrooms are a popular pasta ingredient. They can be used in many different recipes, but they tend to complement creamy dishes, like fettuccine Alfredo or carbonara, the best.
While fresh mushrooms are always a good choice, if you're short on time and you've got a spare jar of creamy sauce, some pasta, and a can of mushrooms, they make for a simple and tasty dinner combination. If you want to create different textures and flavors, you can also use a blend of canned and fresh mushrooms together. Canned mushrooms are more earthy and soft, while fresh mushrooms tend to be firmer in texture.
Both canned and fresh mushrooms have nutritional benefits. They both contain fiber and small amounts of protein, for example. However, it's important to note that canned mushrooms count as a processed food. That said, this also means that they will last much longer than fresh — up to five years, in fact.
11. Canned potatoes
Pasta e patate is a popular Neapolitan dish, which involves, as you may have already guessed, a mix of pasta and potatoes. Other ingredients include herbs like rosemary, carrots, onions, celery, pork, and tomato paste or passata (but you could also use a jar of tomato sauce).
While fresh potatoes are often used in the recipe, you can also opt for canned potatoes, too. The idea is to use whatever you already have, after all — pasta e patate is an example of cucina povera, which translates to "cooking of the poor" and involves making low-waste tasty dishes with the minimal ingredients you have on hand.
Unlike kidney beans, canned potatoes are not fully cooked. They are usually partially cooked, which helps to make them shelf stable. This means that they will taste better, and may agree with your digestive system more, if you cook them a little after you have opened the can. Like fresh potatoes, canned potatoes are a source of nutrients, including fiber, carbohydrates, iron, and vitamin D.
12. Canned peas
If you've got a jar of tomato pasta sauce, a can of peas, and some pasta, you've got the makings of a quick, tasty, and nutritious meal. The peas will help to bring a slightly sweet, earthy flavor to the simple dish, alongside nutrients like protein and fiber. In general, half a cup of green peas has more than 4 grams of protein and more than 4 grams of fiber, as well as more than 12 grams of carbohydrates. On top of this, they also contains vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin K, thiamine, folate, and iron.
Canned peas are easy to cook with, as they can just be mixed into the sauce, heated, and eaten. However, it is important to rinse them first, as canned peas tend to be high in sodium. In fact, some varieties can contain more than 50% of the recommended daily value, so make sure to check the pack of the can before you dump them in without draining and rinsing first.
13. Canned condensed milk
If you're in the mood for a really creamy pasta dish, one trick is to combine your jar of sauce with a can of unsweetened condensed milk (also known as evaporated milk). This is a particularly popular technique in the Philippines — Filipino spaghetti, for example, is a fusion dish typically made with simple ingredients like vegetables, tomato sauce, condensed milk, and cheese.
Many different recipes can benefit from a can of creamy condensed milk, which is a source of many nutrients, including calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Mix it into carbonara sauce, for example, for a thick, velvety texture. This dish would also pair nicely with canned peas and canned mushrooms. If you're making a plant-based pasta dish, you don't have to miss out on creamy pasta. It is also possible to find dairy-free condensed milk from brands like Biona, Let's Do Organic, and Carnation (which is owned by Nestlé).
14. Canned seafood
Many different types of seafood come in a can. Tuna, sardines, anchovies, and salmon are just a few common examples. All are easy to throw into a pasta dish with your jar of sauce (tomato is a good choice for many seafood dishes), because they are usually precooked. For those looking for plant-based options, you can also find vegan tuna in a can. As well as pasta, there are many ways to use canned seafood. You can add it to a pasta salad, for example, as well as casseroles, pizzas, homemade burgers, and much more.
However, there are a few things to bear in mind before you buy canned fish. As with kidney beans, it's important to check the sodium levels, for example, but on top of this, you should also look for certifications like those from the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Any canned farmed fish product with this label has been checked by the council for the use of some chemicals, as well as excessive antibiotics and pesticides. If you're looking for wild-caught fish, you should look for a label from the Marine Stewardship Council, which confirms the product meets rigorous sustainability criteria.