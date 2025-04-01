There Were 2 Big Recalls That Will Always Haunt Russell Stover
Product recalls are an unpleasant experience for customers and companies alike. Whether it's a food safety issue, undeclared allergen, or other problem, the specter of a recall can haunt a company long after the affected products are off the shelf. That's true even for an otherwise longstanding and beloved company like candy maker Russell Stover. Two incidents in particular stand out: one in 2008 and more recently, another in 2023.
It's worth noting that both of these Russell Stover recalls were caused by the presence of undeclared allergens, either through issues in the labeling or packaging process. Although these can be dangerous to those sensitive to the hidden ingredients, they don't present any serious risk to most buyers. That's a significant distinction from other recalls that can often happen due to issues ike bacterial contamination or the presence of foreign objects such as plastic or metal. Nevertheless, they still require the same procedures for returning the products or disposing of them.
Undeclared hazelnuts led to the 2008 recall
In October of 2008, Russell Stover recalled just over 200 boxes of Private Reserve Assorted Chocolates because of a label that failed to mention the presence of hazelnuts. Out of the contents of the six-piece boxes, only one piece (made from white chocolate) contained the offending nut. Despite the relatively small number of boxes affected, they were widely distributed, with the recall affecting the states of Texas, California, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, as well specific cities in Mississippi, Nevada, Michigan, and Montana.
There were no reports of injuries or illnesses as a result of the mistake. However, it's likely an oversight that remained on the minds of those sensitive to common allergens in the months and years ahead.
Mispackaging and another undeclared allergen in sugar free Russell Stover candies
Russell Stover avoided high-profile recalls for a decade and a half following the 2008 problem. Unfortunately, even diligent manufacturers can make mistakes, and the chocolate company was forced to pull products from store shelves again in early 2023.
The 2023 recall also focused on undeclared allergens. However, this incident posed a risk to those with pecan allergies. It affected several lots of Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups sold in 2.4-ounce packages, distributed to stores around the country. Yet, the issue wasn't with the peanut butter cups; Instead, the FDA recall notice warned that the packages could contain another candy — Sugar Free Pecan Delights. Apparently, the mistake was made by a third-party packager used by Russell Stover. As of late February 2023, neither the company nor regulators had received any reports of people sickened by the problem.
All in all, the impact of these two memorable recalls is small — especially compared to the most deadly recalled foods in US history such as the listeria-contaminated Boar's Head deli meat that resulted in the deaths of 10 people in 2024. Still, they may be a big deal to those with food allergies, highlighting the importance of caution by food companies at every step.