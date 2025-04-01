There Were 2 Big Recalls That Will Always Haunt Russell Stover

Product recalls are an unpleasant experience for customers and companies alike. Whether it's a food safety issue, undeclared allergen, or other problem, the specter of a recall can haunt a company long after the affected products are off the shelf. That's true even for an otherwise longstanding and beloved company like candy maker Russell Stover. Two incidents in particular stand out: one in 2008 and more recently, another in 2023.

It's worth noting that both of these Russell Stover recalls were caused by the presence of undeclared allergens, either through issues in the labeling or packaging process. Although these can be dangerous to those sensitive to the hidden ingredients, they don't present any serious risk to most buyers. That's a significant distinction from other recalls that can often happen due to issues ike bacterial contamination or the presence of foreign objects such as plastic or metal. Nevertheless, they still require the same procedures for returning the products or disposing of them.