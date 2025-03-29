Low and Slow Creole Butter Turkey Breast Recipe

Roasting turkey in the oven, especially a whole bird, is the kind of ordeal you may only want to go through for holidays and other special occasions. Cooking boneless turkey breast in a crockpot, however, is as easy as can be. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins was pretty excited to discover this. "I've never slow-cooked a turkey breast before! This was really cool — it worked, it totally worked. I'm gonna be doing this more often; home-cooked turkey is no longer a seasonal thing for me." Watkins takes the recipe up a notch by using a meat injector to infuse the turkey breast with a Creole-spiced butter, which means that every bite is rich, tender, and flavor-packed.

Advertisement

For her main meal, Watkins says she served this Creole-seasoned turkey and gravy alongside classic holiday sides such as mashed potatoes and green beans. Other sides she suggests include macaroni and cheese and stuffing, but as a nod to the seasoning blend, you could also lean hard into the regionality of this recipe by pairing it with okra, maque choux, beans and rice, collards, cornbread, or hush puppies. As for the leftovers, she tells us, "I've made so many awesome turkey sandwiches. I recreated those school-lunch hot turkey sandwiches (open-faced and smothered in gravy). Creole turkey clubs were especially tasty. I even whipped up a Cajun-themed turkey tetrazinni (kicking it way old school, and it was scrumptious)."

Advertisement