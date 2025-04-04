Visit Florida's Oldest Restaurant To Try The 'Original Cuban Sandwich'
If you ever find yourself in the heart of Tampa's historic Ybor City, you may stumble upon the Columbia Restaurant. It's a testament to Florida's iconic cuisine — not to mention it's the state's oldest restaurant. Founded in 1905 by Casimiro Hernandez, Sr., the eatery has grown from a modest café into a sprawling establishment with 15 dinings rooms accommodating up to 1,700 guests. Its most famous menu item, the original Cuban sandwich, captivates hungry locals and travelers alike. Today, the family-owned Columbia Restaurant is on its fifth generation of ownership, upholding Hernandez's legacy through delicious food and a lively, welcoming atmosphere.
The Cuban sandwich — often called a "mixto" or simply a "Cuban" — traces its roots to 1890s Havana, where cigar workers enjoyed the convenient meal on their lunch breaks. As Cuban immigrants settled in Florida during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they brought the beloved recipe with them. Over the years, the staple has evolved to embrace Spanish, Sicilian, Jewish, German, and Caribbean culinary traditions.
Columbia Restaurant has been serving Cuban sandwiches for over 120 years
Columbia Restaurant's Cuban sandwich blends authenticity with modern tastes. The foundation begins with Cuban bread sourced from La Segunda Central Bakery, a renowned, century-old Tampa institution. The bread boasts a delicate crust encasing a soft, airy interior. Of course, the layering of ingredients is essential. Thinly sliced smoked ham offers a savory sweetness, while succulent roast pork shoulder provides salty notes. Genoa salami, a nod to the Italian influence in Ybor City, adds a pleasant hint of spice. Swiss cheese lends a mild nuttiness, and pickles introduce a zippy tang. A smear of yellow mustard ties everything together with its pungent character.
Like most sandwiches, the Cuban can be customized to satisfy any palate. For instance, some folks may add mayonnaise, lettuce, or tomato. They might also swap in blue cheese for Swiss or incorporate other meats like turkey. However, purists appreciate the Columbia Restaurant's adherence to the bona fide recipe. Plus, the sandwich is carefully proportioned to avoid overstuffing. Once assembled, it's buttered and heated in a press until the bread becomes crispy, the cheese begins to melt, and the hearty meats are warmed. Beyond its bold flavors, the Columbia Restaurant's Cuban sandwich — one of the absolute best in the U.S. — tells a story of the American dream through the merging of gastronomic conventions that define Tampa's heritage.