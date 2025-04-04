Visit Florida's Oldest Restaurant To Try The 'Original Cuban Sandwich'

If you ever find yourself in the heart of Tampa's historic Ybor City, you may stumble upon the Columbia Restaurant. It's a testament to Florida's iconic cuisine — not to mention it's the state's oldest restaurant. Founded in 1905 by Casimiro Hernandez, Sr., the eatery has grown from a modest café into a sprawling establishment with 15 dinings rooms accommodating up to 1,700 guests. Its most famous menu item, the original Cuban sandwich, captivates hungry locals and travelers alike. Today, the family-owned Columbia Restaurant is on its fifth generation of ownership, upholding Hernandez's legacy through delicious food and a lively, welcoming atmosphere.

Advertisement

The Cuban sandwich — often called a "mixto" or simply a "Cuban" — traces its roots to 1890s Havana, where cigar workers enjoyed the convenient meal on their lunch breaks. As Cuban immigrants settled in Florida during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, they brought the beloved recipe with them. Over the years, the staple has evolved to embrace Spanish, Sicilian, Jewish, German, and Caribbean culinary traditions.