The Menu At Texas' Oldest Restaurant Isn't What You'd Expect
When you think of Texas food, you likely think of the state's one-of-a-kind barbecue and distinctive Tex-Mex fusion. However, if you're judging by the cuisine that's been served there the longest, you might be surprised to find more sauerkraut and bratwurst than ribs and tacos. The oldest continuously operating eatery in the Lone Star state (not including hotels and similar properties) is Scholz Garten, a German restaurant.
Tucked between the Texas State Capitol and the University of Texas at Austin, this unpretentious beer garden first opened its doors in 1866. That makes it just 21 years younger than Texas itself. It was conceived by German immigrant August Scholz and grew in popularity as his fellow countrymen looked for familiar food and culture in their adopted homeland.
These days, the menu at Scholz Garden fuses traditional, iconic German foods with American tavern and bar cuisine. This means authentic options like Kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes) sit alongside innovatively delicious combinations like Reuben waffle fries and fried Sauerkraut balls. Numerous types of European sausages, well-known entrees like wienerschnitzel, and more familiar burgers, sandwiches, and salads round out the options. Of course, it wouldn't be a true beer garden without the beer itself, and Scholz Garten offers 20 that regularly rotate, including popular German brews like Hofbräu and Paulaner as well as local brews and seasonal options.
Texas' often ignored German heritage
German immigrants comprised one of the largest ethnic groups arriving in Texas in the mid-19th century. Their influence can still be seen in historic towns like New Braunfels and Fredericksburg. Meanwhile, plentiful beer lovers and fans of German food (as well as an ideal location in fast-growing Austin) have helped Scholz Garten keep its doors open for over a century and a half.
To be sure, Texas isn't alone in unexpected culinary traditions; The oldest restaurants in many U.S. states might surprise you, including Montana's Pekin Noodle Parlor (also the oldest continually operating Chinese restaurant in the United States). However, Scholz Garten doesn't have quite as much history as dining spots around the country that date back to the 18th or even 17th centuries, such as Rhode Island's White Horse Tavern, which first opened in 1673.
Historically-inclined diners know that Scholz Garten's German dishes belong among the other iconic Texas foods like migas and Frito pie you need to try before you die. But as important as it is to Texas' food history, it's still just one part of the diverse fare that helps make the Lone Star State famous.