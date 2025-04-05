The Menu At Texas' Oldest Restaurant Isn't What You'd Expect

When you think of Texas food, you likely think of the state's one-of-a-kind barbecue and distinctive Tex-Mex fusion. However, if you're judging by the cuisine that's been served there the longest, you might be surprised to find more sauerkraut and bratwurst than ribs and tacos. The oldest continuously operating eatery in the Lone Star state (not including hotels and similar properties) is Scholz Garten, a German restaurant.

Tucked between the Texas State Capitol and the University of Texas at Austin, this unpretentious beer garden first opened its doors in 1866. That makes it just 21 years younger than Texas itself. It was conceived by German immigrant August Scholz and grew in popularity as his fellow countrymen looked for familiar food and culture in their adopted homeland.

These days, the menu at Scholz Garden fuses traditional, iconic German foods with American tavern and bar cuisine. This means authentic options like Kartoffelpuffer (German potato pancakes) sit alongside innovatively delicious combinations like Reuben waffle fries and fried Sauerkraut balls. Numerous types of European sausages, well-known entrees like wienerschnitzel, and more familiar burgers, sandwiches, and salads round out the options. Of course, it wouldn't be a true beer garden without the beer itself, and Scholz Garten offers 20 that regularly rotate, including popular German brews like Hofbräu and Paulaner as well as local brews and seasonal options.

