Chick-Fil-A Bottled Parmesan Caesar Salad Dressing Review: Is It Worth Buying?

Chick-fil-A is known for many things: Its beloved chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, its conservative corporate values (which have led to many Chick-fil-A bans), and even its humorous (but contentious) "Eat Mor Chikin" marketing campaign. The fast food chain isn't satisfied with just selling chicken sandwiches, though — since late 2020, it has expanded its reach to the retail space, offering its fan-favorite Chick-fil-A sauce in grocery stores across the country. On the review docket today is its Parmesan Caesar salad dressing, the newest addition to its line of bottled condiments. In a press release from March 24, the brand claimed the new dressing boasts the "bold, savory taste of parmesan, with a zesty lemon finish and a hint of garlic." The product is slated to appear on store shelves over the coming weeks.

Drop into any supermarket and you'll likely find at least one Chick-fil-A salad dressing on the shelves. With such varied flavors as Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette already available, the new Parmesan Caesar dressing has a high bar to clear. We're going to unpack every aspect of this new offering, from its price to its nutrition, and even how it compares to the brand's other flavors, before conducting a taste test with a bottle provided by Chick-fil-A. Following this taste test, we'll provide some context for how we assessed this sauce and answer a pivotal question: Is this Chick-fil-A salad dressing worth buying?