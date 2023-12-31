Chick-Fil-A Salad Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

Although not at all bad, the light balsamic vinaigrette was probably the most disappointing of the salad dressings we tried. It was incredibly sweet. It might be light in fat, but this dressing is not light in sugar. It has 9 grams per serving, which is more than many of the other dressings, and it just does not have the flavor to back it up.

This dressing does have a decent tang, but it feels like Chick-fil-A was afraid to have a real balsamic vinaigrette and wanted to play to a crowd that likes a sweeter dressing. Sweet dressings are fine, but there has to be a reason for the sweetness. The two other sweet dressings are honey mustard and zesty apple cider vinaigrette, both of which include honey as a flavor component. For these, the extra sugar makes sense.

We may be a little harsh on this particular dressing, and we want to mention that it is still edible, and if you want a basic balsamic, it is fine. But that is all it is. Chick-fil-A has many better options.