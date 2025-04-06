The Biggest Jerky Recalls In US History

While it's a staple snack for many people today, jerky is far from new. In fact, the meaty snack has had a long history. Some historians believe that humans have been eating dried meat since the days of the Inca Empire (back then, it wasn't called jerky, but "ch'arki"). Others claim the meat snack was a Native American invention. But either way, over the centuries, we went from eating plain dried meat for sustenance to eating the jerky we know today — basically sticks of meat flavored with everything from teriyaki to barbecue in plastic packaging. Today, the jerky industry is huge (like nearly $6 billion huge) and can be made from everything, from beef to bison to elk to ostrich to mushrooms.

Advertisement

But while most types of jerky are protein-packed, there are a few things to consider before you start scoffing down this popular meaty snack. Like all foods, jerky can be caught up in major recalls for many different reasons. Sometimes, jerky is recalled because it contains undeclared allergens, like soy or fish, and other times, it's a foodborne bacteria risk. On rare occasions, jerky has even been recalled because it was produced in a rodent-infested facility — sadly, we're not joking. Intrigued? Keep reading for more details on some of the biggest jerky recalls ever in the United States.