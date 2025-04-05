We Tried 8 Store-Bought Frozen Sliders And This Was Hands-Down The Best
Sliders, which supposedly derive their name from the ease with which they slide down your gullet, combine a satisfying, savory flavor with the novelty of tiny food. As such, sliders are an adored comfort food for many people, and you can find an abundance of frozen varieties at many grocery stores. To ensure you make the best snack selection on your next shopping trip, Mashed ranked an assortment of store-bought frozen sliders from worst to best and determined that TGI Fridays' Cheeseburger Sliders with Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce were the best of the bunch.
We primarily ranked each product in our taste test based on texture and flavor, although price was also a consideration. According to our reviewer, TGI Fridays' version reigned supreme because it offered added flavor with its barbecue sauce, which was "sweet and a bit smokey, which lent the other flavors some complexity." Many of the other selections lacked robust flavor, and for the sake of fairness, we even tried TGI Fridays' sliders without the accompanying condiment. However, our reviewer found that "it still outperformed the other sandwiches listed here, [though] it did so by a much slimmer margin than the sauced version."
TGI Fridays sliders are the best of a lackluster bunch
It's worth noting that we weren't overly impressed with any of the sliders we sampled for our ranking. As our reviewer explains, "None of these entries truly blew me away (though barbecue sauce certainly helped!)" The problem might just be in the sandwich construction itself, as sliders aren't everyone's cup of tea. On Reddit, a poster pondered whether Americans are truly obsessed with sliders, to which one commenter replied, "There may have been a minor obsession with sliders 10 years ago ,but that has passed." However, another person stated the obvious benefit of sliders, which is that "You can have multiple types of burgers in one sitting."
As for TGI Fridays' version of these diminutive sandwiches, the brand also offers lots of hearty snack foods, including poppers, potato skins, boneless chicken bites, mozzarella sticks, and more. This wide selection of products is good news for the chain becauses TGI Fridays restaurants have been experiencing problems with store closures and bankruptcy. Despite these obstacles, it seems that the chain's grocery offerings continue to please palates.