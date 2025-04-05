We Tried 8 Store-Bought Frozen Sliders And This Was Hands-Down The Best

Sliders, which supposedly derive their name from the ease with which they slide down your gullet, combine a satisfying, savory flavor with the novelty of tiny food. As such, sliders are an adored comfort food for many people, and you can find an abundance of frozen varieties at many grocery stores. To ensure you make the best snack selection on your next shopping trip, Mashed ranked an assortment of store-bought frozen sliders from worst to best and determined that TGI Fridays' Cheeseburger Sliders with Sweet & Smoky BBQ Sauce were the best of the bunch.

We primarily ranked each product in our taste test based on texture and flavor, although price was also a consideration. According to our reviewer, TGI Fridays' version reigned supreme because it offered added flavor with its barbecue sauce, which was "sweet and a bit smokey, which lent the other flavors some complexity." Many of the other selections lacked robust flavor, and for the sake of fairness, we even tried TGI Fridays' sliders without the accompanying condiment. However, our reviewer found that "it still outperformed the other sandwiches listed here, [though] it did so by a much slimmer margin than the sauced version."