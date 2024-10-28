TGI Fridays Nears Bankruptcy With More Restaurant Closures

TGI Fridays was once considered a hip and happening place that some even credit with spurring the contemporary cocktail culture that's still quite popular today. Additionally, TGI Fridays has expanded its digital presence by establishing virtual kitchens, which shows that the chain has an eye on the future of fast-casual dining. However, the restaurant chain has faced some significant obstacles over the years, including the evolving desires of consumers when it comes to dining establishments, as well as lower costs at competing fast-food establishments (although plenty of consumers are also unhappy with fast-food joints like McDonald's and its skyrocketing prices over the years).

TGI Fridays also saw some significant upheaval in 2023 regarding its chief executive officer. Current CEO Weldon Spangler had to take up the role in October 2023 after Brandon Coleman abruptly resigned. Coleman had been promoted from another role to help reinvigorate the brand just two months prior in August 2023 after former CEO Ray Blanchette stepped down in May of that same year.

As for whether TGI Fridays will be able to bounce back after what seems to be impending bankruptcy, that's hard to say. Many chain restaurants are experiencing similar struggles these days, and once powerful brands may now be looked at as outdated and old-fashioned. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows businesses to restructure their debt, which could provide this once beloved chain with a little financial breathing room.