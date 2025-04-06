Your Weekly Guide To Recalls: 4 Foods Yanked From Stores March 24-31, 2025

Some pretty big food recalls happened in 2024, when issues related to listeria-contaminated dairy products and E. coli-containing carrots, resulted in products being removed. Based on recent occurrences, this troubling trend seems to be continuing this year. For instance, Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals were pulled earlier this month because they may have been tainted by a wood-like material. While it's far too early to tell what 2025 might bring in terms of food safety, Mashed has compiled some of the recalls that occurred in late March to ensure you are fully informed.

Recalls can happen for all sorts of reasons, from the presence of inedible objects in food to the inclusion of unnamed allergens, which can cause significant health issues in some people. Undeclared allergens are a factor in three of the recent incidents we've compiled. They involve Tostitos tortilla chips, chicken salad sandwiches, and brioche bread. Additionally, different brands of liquid eggs were found to contain an inedible substance. While the frequency with which food recalls happen is enough to give consumers pause, keep in mind that these actions indicate that food safety inspections are working to identify potentially hazardous items.