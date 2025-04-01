Sonic Jalapeño Ranch And Asian Sweet Chili Sauce Review: A Zesty Slam Dunk

The proper dipping sauce can make the difference between an underwhelming meal and a great one. Old reliables like ranch, barbecue sauce, and ketchup can do some heavy lifting, but variety is the spice of life, and to many, sauces are life. Sonic knows this, so for spring, it's rolling out two new dipping sauces to join an already stacked lineup.

Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili are the drive-in's newest offerings. Sonic describes Jalapeño Ranch as, "A fiery remix of a fan-favorite classic. This sauce blends Ranch with a zesty hint of green jalapeños to form a spicy, herby, and creamy Ranch sauce." Meanwhile, Asian-Style Sweet Chili is, "Sweet, spicy and irresistibly delicious. This sauce brings a bold balance of heat and sweetness with notes of soy sauce, sesame, garlic, and ginger."

They certainly sound good, but can they live up to the billing? Sonic sent me a sampler of both new sauces along with all of their classics — Ranch, Groovy Sauce, Marinara, Buffalo, and BBQ — and I picked up a handful of my favorite Sonic snacks to test out the new sauces. Read on to find out if the latest offerings are a saucy success or a dipping disappointment.

