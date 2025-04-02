Skip The Night Out: Try This Copycat Applebee's Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp Recipe

Applebee's has quite a few popular menu items – so many, in fact, that it can be hard to pinpoint exactly which one you want at the restaurant. If you're feeling a little too indecisive to dine out at Applebee's but still want that larger-than-life entree experience, then this copycat Bourbon Street chicken and shrimp recipe — courtesy of developer Patterson Watkins — will keep the date night vibes flowing right at home. "This buttery surf and turf combo is heartily spiked with a blackened seasoning that hits those high savory notes with a piquant punch," Watkins describes, noting that the dish teeters around a medium spice level overall.

The blackened seasoning is essential to creating the same flavor effect that Applebee's does so seamlessly, though there are quite a few more flavors at play than just that. "I like how those seared and sauteed elements had this flavor-meld thing going on — the chicken, shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and garlic — all creating this super tasty pan sauce," Watkins says. The result is an absolutely delicious dish designed for two, and it's one that definitely hits all of those decadent notes that the original Applebee's dish does with the added comfort of staying in.