Skip The Night Out: Try This Copycat Applebee's Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp Recipe
Applebee's has quite a few popular menu items – so many, in fact, that it can be hard to pinpoint exactly which one you want at the restaurant. If you're feeling a little too indecisive to dine out at Applebee's but still want that larger-than-life entree experience, then this copycat Bourbon Street chicken and shrimp recipe — courtesy of developer Patterson Watkins — will keep the date night vibes flowing right at home. "This buttery surf and turf combo is heartily spiked with a blackened seasoning that hits those high savory notes with a piquant punch," Watkins describes, noting that the dish teeters around a medium spice level overall.
The blackened seasoning is essential to creating the same flavor effect that Applebee's does so seamlessly, though there are quite a few more flavors at play than just that. "I like how those seared and sauteed elements had this flavor-meld thing going on — the chicken, shrimp, onions, mushrooms, and garlic — all creating this super tasty pan sauce," Watkins says. The result is an absolutely delicious dish designed for two, and it's one that definitely hits all of those decadent notes that the original Applebee's dish does with the added comfort of staying in.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Applebee's Bourbon Street chicken and shrimp
Chicken and shrimp are the stars of the show, and more specifically, you'll need chicken cutlets (or a halved chicken breast) and large, raw shrimp. For the Bourbon Street spice blend, you'll need sweet paprika, brown sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, dried thyme, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. Finally, to cook with the chicken and shrimp, you'll need plenty of butter, a sliced yellow onion, sliced mushrooms, garlic cloves, chicken broth, and fresh chopped parsley to garnish.
Step 1: Make the spice blend
Place the paprika, brown sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, cayenne, and black pepper in a small bowl. Stir to combine the spice blend.
Step 2: Dry the chicken and shrimp
Place the chicken and shrimp on separate plates and pat dry with paper towels.
Step 3: Season the chicken and shrimp
Season the chicken and shrimp thoroughly with the spice blend.
Step 4: Melt butter
Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 5: Sear the chicken
Once melted, add the chicken and sear on one side, about 3 minutes.
Step 6: Flip the chicken and add the shrimp
Flip the chicken over and add the seasoned shrimp to the skillet; try to keep the ingredients in their own individual sections.
Step 7: Add the veggies
Add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the skillet and saute for 3 minutes.
Step 8: Deglaze and add more butter
Deglaze the skillet with chicken broth and add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter.
Step 9: Simmer
Simmer and saute for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken and shrimp are cooked through.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.
Copycat Applebee's Bourbon Street Chicken & Shrimp Recipe
You can recreate one of Applebee's best entrees in your own kitchen with this easy copycat recipe for the chain's Bourbon Street chicken and shrimp.
Ingredients
- For the Bourbon Street spice blend
- 1 tablespoon sweet paprika
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the chicken and shrimp
- 2 chicken cutlets or 1 large chicken breast, halved
- 8 large raw shrimp
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
- ½ cup sliced yellow onion
- 1 ½ cups sliced mushrooms
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
- ¼ cup chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
Directions
- Place the paprika, brown sugar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, cayenne, and black pepper in a small bowl. Stir to combine the spice blend.
- Place the chicken and shrimp on separate plates and pat dry with paper towels.
- Season the chicken and shrimp thoroughly with the spice blend.
- Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Once melted, add the chicken and sear on one side, about 3 minutes.
- Flip the chicken over and add the seasoned shrimp to the skillet; try to keep the ingredients in their own individual sections.
- Add the onions, mushrooms, and garlic to the skillet and saute for 3 minutes.
- Deglaze the skillet with chicken broth and add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter.
- Simmer and saute for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender and the chicken and shrimp are cooked through.
- Garnish with chopped parsley before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|719
|Total Fat
|43.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|331.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|13.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.8 g
|Total Sugars
|6.2 g
|Sodium
|1,065.9 mg
|Protein
|68.7 g
What's the difference between fresh and dried herbs, and why are we using dried in this recipe?
Even the most amateur of cooks are likely familiar with certain herbs, but things get a bit trickier when it comes to differentiating between fresh and dried herbs. Essentially, the difference between dried and fresh comes down to how potent the herb will taste. "The drying process removes moisture, which enhances the flavor and makes them more potent in smaller amounts," Watkins explains. So, in this recipe, she specifically uses dried thyme and oregano — two spices common in Cajun and Creole recipes — and just a small amount (¼ teaspoon each) goes a long way in packing in flavor.
There's also a practical reason to use dried herbs in this particular application, and it all comes down to heat. "The flavor of the dried herbs hold up well under high-heat cooking applications, while fresh herb flavor might become bitter or disappear entirely," Watkins explains, adding, "You'll see dried herbs used often in meaty rubs for this very reason (they hold up), and it's why they work so well in this recipe (being that we're high heat searing and sauteing)." So, when it comes to the herbs used in the Bourbon Street seasoning blend, it's best to stick to dried so as not to ruin the flavor balance of the meal as a whole — save the fresh stuff to use as garnish.
What can I serve with this copycat Applebee's chicken and shrimp?
There's no denying that this copycat Applebee's chicken and shrimp recipe is pretty loaded by nature, boasting not one but two main proteins and even sauteed onion and mushrooms on the side. That said, this dish is ultimately more of a main course or entree, and any good main course needs some worthy sides to round it out. "I would go all-in on an Applebee's experience at home — sides included," Watkins suggests.
When it came to serving her chicken and shrimp, Watkins ultimately went with a homemade variation of Applebee's garlic mashed potatoes, a pairing that truly is a match made in heaven. "The saucy component of entree was made for taters," Watkins quips, though she does note that a little extra veg wouldn't hurt anything. "You have a little veggie component with the mushrooms and onions. But, if you wanted to expand on that, I wouldn't mind partnering garlicky green beans or steamed broccoli."
Of course, you could always just go full throttle and fully load your plate à la Applebee's fully loaded sides, like loaded garlic mashed potatoes or four-cheese mac and cheese. As a final suggestion, Watkins recommends starting off your meal with Applebee's spinach and artichoke dip; considering that our poll proved that to be the best Applebee's appetizer, it's not a bad idea at all.