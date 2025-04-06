You've Been Thawing Breakfast Sausage Wrong This Entire Time

Starting the morning with the savory, meaty taste of breakfast sausage is a treat countless people enjoy every day. Though it's simple to cook, many folks make a key mistake long before their links or patties hit the pan: thawing sausage incorrectly. If you've been letting it sit at room temperature overnight or for several hours, you've been making a potentially dangerous error.

To be sure, there are many mistakes (nearly) everyone makes with breakfast sausage, including pricking them before cooking. Still, improper thawing could be one of the most consequential. Letting sausage (or any other frozen meat) defrost on the counter allows significantly more bacteria to multiply. That's because room-temperature thawing falls squarely in the "danger zone" between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the ideal range for rapid bacterial growth that can lead to foodborne illness.

The alternative is simple if you have a bit of forethought the night before. Just thaw your breakfast sausage in the fridge, gently defrosting it at a safe temperature. For those in a rush, frozen sausages in their sealed package can also be defrosted in a bowl of cold (never hot) water that's changed every half hour to an hour. You can even use your microwave's defrost setting to safely thaw sausage in a serious time crunch. However, you should immediately cook all sausages defrosted this way, as the process can warm or partially cook some of the meat.

