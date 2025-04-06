What The Cast Of Yellowstone Actually Eats

In "Yellowstone," there is a common image that any fan of the Taylor Sheridan series would instantly recognize. Kevin Costner's character John Dutton with a mug of coffee in hand as he sets about his daily duties on the ranch. It is a unique trait that has helped the actor to bring this popular character to life on screen in the Paramount Network drama.

What might not be as common knowledge is the fact that Costner does not need to dig too deep to bring out that aspect of John Dutton. As it turns out, he is particularly fond of coffee himself ... so much so that he kickstarts every day of his life with a "big cup of coffee." What's even more intriguing, the star of "Draft Day" did not always enjoy the drink. It is in fact a habit that he has somehow adopted in the last decade or so.

This is what he told EatingWell in November 2024: "I really didn't drink coffee 10 years ago; it's a real habit that I didn't have. The problem was that going from place to place, it wasn't consistent." Costner is now so embedded into the practice of opening his daily routine with a significant dose of coffee, that he does not leave a Keurig mini brewer behind wherever he goes.

