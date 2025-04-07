One Of The Most Underrated Steakhouse Restaurants In The US Is Hiding In A Los Angeles Neighborhood

Unlike many steakhouses that overwhelm diners with an endless list of cuts and sizes, American Beauty keeps it simple with just six expertly curated steak options. While some might see the limited selection as a drawback, the restaurant's thoughtful approach ensures that every cut is carefully chosen for its quality and flavor. The Santa Carota Grass Fed New York Strip delivers a leaner, earthier bite, while the Flannery 15-day Dry Aged Prime Ribeye showcases the depth of American Beauty's craftsmanship, boasting an irresistibly nutty, umami-rich flavor. For those with lighter appetites, the Creekstone Filet Mignon is a perfectly portioned 7-ounce option. The Flannery 30-day Dry Aged Prime Porterhouse is a feast-worthy indulgence at a massive 32 ounces, great for those who prefer to go big or go home.

Aside from steaks, the team at American Beauty gives just as much attention to the side dishes, swapping out traditional steakhouse staples like mashed potatoes for vibrant choices like glazed carrots, hen-of-the-wood mushrooms, and charred broccolini. These accommodating options are a testament to the restaurant's commitment to serving a well-rounded, balanced meal. And if you're in the neighborhood but craving a quicker bite, head to the adjacent sister restaurant, The Win~Dow, where you can find smash burgers for just a few bucks. The cheeseburger (as of April 2025) is just $4.35, an unbeatable price, especially for the quality and area. However, if you're far from the West Coast and craving steak, a classic chain like Outback or LongHorn might be your best bet. To help you decide, we took a pass at ranking iconic steakhouses.

