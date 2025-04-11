The Olive Garden Soup You're Better Off Not Ordering

Soup can be one of the most reliable and satisfying options on any restaurant menu. That's especially true for Olive Garden, which prides itself on its soup selection as a key part of its famous unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks. However, one choice on the chain's soup menu is best avoided: familiar, classic minestrone.

When Mashed sampled the restaurant's fare, the minestrone was the only one of the four standard menu soups to land on the list of worst dishes we tried at Olive Garden. A dish that dates back to Roman times, minestrone is a tomato-based vegetable soup that played a key part of the cuisine of poorer Italians for generations before becoming a familiar American option.

While food preferences are always subjective, items that landed low on Mashed's ranking did so for reasons ranging from poorly flavored or textured sauces to overcooked meat. In the case of the minestrone, it lost points for "overzealous spicing" and "watery broth" along with a poor ratio of beans to veggies. The best remark the reviewer could muster was that the soup was a decent option for dipping breadsticks.

