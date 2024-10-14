These Were The 9 Worst Dishes We Tried At Olive Garden

Olive Garden has a long-held reputation for serving pallid versions of Italian classics that just don't rise to the occasion. Not every dish fits this description, but there are questionable menu items that the nouveau Old World chain is often derided for not living up to tradition, especially when compared against more thoughtful Italian restaurants. Whether it's mass production that reduces the quality in hopes of providing a standard experience in every Olive Garden location or just the idea of aiming these creations at the mid-level Italian food lover, the lower standard is long-lasting and far-reaching.

I've had the misfortune of digging into many of Olive Garden's second- and third-rate offerings, sometimes to the compromise of my physical well-being. My experiences with the chain have largely been as part of a special occasion or family celebration, where the oversized party required a more affordable option. But what you can afford financially and what you can afford to take chances with when it comes to eating subpar Italian food are two different things entirely. These Olive Garden selections are my strict "never again" selections, should I ever find myself sitting at the white-clothed table again, which will happen against my will if it happens at all, but hey — we all make sacrifices for the sake of friends and family. Dining at Olive Garden just happens to be my contribution ... but I'm not going anywhere near these dishes from now on, no matter whose birthday it is.