The Biggest Seafood Recalls In US History

Most Americans eat seafood on a regular basis. Some love shrimp, others prefer canned tuna, and plenty can't get enough of dishes like fried catfish or Louisiana oysters. Usually, eating seafood in a restaurant or at home is safe, but sometimes, it comes with serious risks. Over the years, there have been several major seafood recalls in the U.S. They have occurred for a wide range of reasons, including undeclared allergens, a lack of federal inspection, and, in many instances, the presence of dangerous foodborne bacteria.

If you're concerned about consuming seafood, it's important to keep an eye on recalls. When there is a problem with a product, be it norovirus contamination, Listeria, or a packaging defect, brands and suppliers are quick to pull it from the market — hopefully before anyone falls ill from consuming it. We've done some digging to find some of the biggest seafood recalls in U.S. history, affecting everything from canned tuna to catfish to frozen shrimp.