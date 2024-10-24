Check Your Fridge: Costco Salmon Was Hit By A Listeria Recall

Costco shoppers are urged to remain vigilant about yet another food recall impacting the store. Per a notice sent to members of the warehouse retail chain, the Kirkland Signature brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns about possible listeria contamination. This latest recall comes hot on the heels of the BrucePac recall affecting a range of Costco frozen foods that were also potentially contaminated with listeria. Kodiak Cake waffles sold at Costco were recalled recently due to other issues, though a larger waffle recall over listeria concerns also included the brand sold at Costco.

Manufacturer Acme Smoked Fish issued the recall announcement, and shoppers are urged to inspect packages to determine whether they have a recalled product at home. Affected packages were sold at Costco from October 9 to October 13, 2024, and are limited to those in lot number 8512801270. The lot number can be found on the front of the package, just above the best-by date. In the event you do have a recalled package at home, it can be returned to the Costco location where you purchased it for a full refund.