Check Your Fridge: Costco Salmon Was Hit By A Listeria Recall
Costco shoppers are urged to remain vigilant about yet another food recall impacting the store. Per a notice sent to members of the warehouse retail chain, the Kirkland Signature brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns about possible listeria contamination. This latest recall comes hot on the heels of the BrucePac recall affecting a range of Costco frozen foods that were also potentially contaminated with listeria. Kodiak Cake waffles sold at Costco were recalled recently due to other issues, though a larger waffle recall over listeria concerns also included the brand sold at Costco.
Manufacturer Acme Smoked Fish issued the recall announcement, and shoppers are urged to inspect packages to determine whether they have a recalled product at home. Affected packages were sold at Costco from October 9 to October 13, 2024, and are limited to those in lot number 8512801270. The lot number can be found on the front of the package, just above the best-by date. In the event you do have a recalled package at home, it can be returned to the Costco location where you purchased it for a full refund.
What consumers should know about listeria contamination
According to Acme Smoked Fish, "immediate corrective steps" have been taken as a result of the possible listeria contamination, and the manufacturer states that it's acting out of "an abundance of caution." However, no information has been provided on how the issue was discovered or whether any consumers have fallen ill after eating Kirkland Signature smoked salmon. Members of the warehouse retail chain can check out the recall section of Costco's website for more information on current and past recalled products.
According to the FDA, listeria infections can cause symptoms like nausea, achy muscles, and fever. However, certain individuals have an increased risk of severe symptoms and complications, including pregnant people, infants, and older adults. Any person who suspects a listeria infection and experiences symptoms is urged to seek medical attention right away. As for why so many listeria outbreaks seem to be occurring recently, that's not entirely clear. However, some speculate that the complexities of modern food processing and enhanced testing mechanisms could partially explain the recent frequency of food recalls.