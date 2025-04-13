The Biggest Frozen Food Recalls In US History

Frozen foods make life easier. If you've had a busy day, it's quick and convenient to open the freezer and pull out some nuggets, waffles, or hamburgers to heat up for dinner or a snack. Frozen foods also make things easier for restaurants and food service companies, too. The food lasts much longer, which reduces costs and food waste. But even though it is often a bit of a lifesaver, frozen food can come with some serious drawbacks.

Over the years, everything from frozen vegetables to frozen nuggets to frozen meatballs have been subject to major recalls. In some cases, it's due to undeclared allergens or foreign objects in the food, but in others, it's because outbreaks of foodborne bacteria have made people very sick. In one particular incident, animal cruelty led to a recall of millions of frozen beef products from all over the U.S. Keep reading to learn about this historic case, and many more major incidents from the last few decades.