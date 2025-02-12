12 Frozen Food Recalls That Plagued Aldi

No grocery haul at Aldi is complete without a stroll through the freezer aisles. Behind those chilly glass doors is a well-stocked selection of ice cream treats, frozen fruits and veggies, heat and eat meals, and everything in between. When frozen food recalls throw a wrench in the Aldi inventory it makes shoppers suspicious. In some cases, it also makes them sick.

Aldi is just one of dozens of chain supermarkets affected by frozen food recalls, which in recent years are happening all the time. Food manufacturers throughout the globe have an obligation to produce food in accordance with general standards of quality and safety. In America, it's up to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make sure manufacturers selling goods on the domestic market are complying with these standards. Despite these safeguards, potentially dangerous foods continue to make their way into store shelves thereby triggering more and more recalls.

Frozen food recalls are particularly concerning because of their prolonged shelf life. Recalled foods tend to sit in people's home freezers long after news coverage of a certain recall has dwindled, which can make it harder to contain the situation and fully resolve the issue. These are some of the frozen food recalls that have been tough on Aldi's freezers ... and its reputation.

