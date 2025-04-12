Once-Struggling Burger Chains That Are Making A Comeback

The past few years have been pretty brutal for the restaurant industry. Many businesses struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic, and even as the world reopened, countless restaurants never made a full recovery. Add to that the challenges of inflation, rising food costs, and shifting consumer habits, and it becomes clear why even long-standing establishments have had a hard time surviving.

Advertisement

Burger chains, in particular, face a unique challenge. As one of America's most beloved foods, the demand for burgers has never wavered — but neither has the competition. With fast food giants, trendy smash burger joints, and gourmet burger eateries all vying for customers, standing out in an oversaturated market is no easy feat. Some burger chains that once flourished hit rough patches in recent years, closing locations or declaring bankruptcy. Despite these challenges, many formerly struggling restaurants are making impressive comebacks, and burger chains are no exception. In 2025, when burger chain closures are becoming the norm, it's refreshing to see these once-struggling burger brands bouncing back — hopefully, for good.

Advertisement