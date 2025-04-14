A Philadelphia Pizzeria Is Home To One Of The Best Cheesesteaks In The City

Philadelphia is famous for its history, champion sports teams, legendary film settings, and iconic cuisine. The City of Brotherly Love's culinary landscape is a delicious patchwork of regional specialties: the cheeseless tomato pie, soft pretzels, scrapple, and the unmistakable Philly cheesesteak — a near-century-old Italian-American invention. If you ever find yourself in South Philly, consider treating yourself to a giant, juicy cheesesteak from a cherished neighborhood... pizza joint? That's right. Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly, nestled on the corner of Fitzwater and 9th, has built a cult-like following for what locals and visitors alike consider one of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Despite its name, Angelo's Pizzeria serves more than just pizza. Since opening its doors in 2019, the menu has also become known for no-fuss, high-quality comfort food, with a lineup of sandwiches that hold their own against the pies. At the center of the buzz is the cheesesteak — a footlong favorite crafted with a housemade, seeded hoagie roll, stuffed with thinly sliced ribeye, fried onions, and a blanket of Cooper Sharp, a creamy cheese hailing from Philadelphia.