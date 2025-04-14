A Philadelphia Pizzeria Is Home To One Of The Best Cheesesteaks In The City
Philadelphia is famous for its history, champion sports teams, legendary film settings, and iconic cuisine. The City of Brotherly Love's culinary landscape is a delicious patchwork of regional specialties: the cheeseless tomato pie, soft pretzels, scrapple, and the unmistakable Philly cheesesteak — a near-century-old Italian-American invention. If you ever find yourself in South Philly, consider treating yourself to a giant, juicy cheesesteak from a cherished neighborhood... pizza joint? That's right. Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly, nestled on the corner of Fitzwater and 9th, has built a cult-like following for what locals and visitors alike consider one of the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia.
Despite its name, Angelo's Pizzeria serves more than just pizza. Since opening its doors in 2019, the menu has also become known for no-fuss, high-quality comfort food, with a lineup of sandwiches that hold their own against the pies. At the center of the buzz is the cheesesteak — a footlong favorite crafted with a housemade, seeded hoagie roll, stuffed with thinly sliced ribeye, fried onions, and a blanket of Cooper Sharp, a creamy cheese hailing from Philadelphia.
The Philly cheesesteak at Angelo's Pizzeria is a sought-after delight
Whether you're a born-and-raised Philadelphian or just passing through, Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly is a must-visit destination for anyone chasing an authentic Philly cheesesteak experience. Danny DiGiampietro, the owner and driving force behind Angelo's, is known for hard work and high-quality food — and the results speak for themselves. Angelo's often draws long lines that wrap around the block, filled with hungry patrons hoping to score a meal before the kitchen sells out for the day.
The cash-only establishment has racked up hundreds of glowing reviews on Yelp, many of which praise the classic sandwich. One persuaded customer raves, "My first Philly cheesesteak in Philly and it's worth the hype. Definitely recommend for that authentic Philly cheesesteak, not tourist trap." "The highlight of the cheesesteak is the sesame roll, it was crunchy yet fluffy and provided a lot of flavor to the sandwich. The steak was tender and the cheese was melted to perfection," another shares. Another five-star review adds, "As it was our first visit, the cashier went out of her way to ensure we experienced the best Philly cheesesteaks, and her recommendation was spot on."