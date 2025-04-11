Though many of us associate dips with being savory by nature — cheese dip, sour cream and onion dip, salsa, hummus, Buffalo chicken dip, and so forth — dessert dips definitely have a special place in this world. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is particularly fond of a good dessert dip, as proven by her creamy marshmallow fruit dip recipe. This simple dip combines the creamy and slightly tart goodness of cream cheese with fluffy and super-sweet marshmallow creme, resulting in the perfect quick dessert that pairs well with just about any type of fruit out there.

Interestingly, Watkins' favorite part of this recipe is less about how good the dip is (though it is delightfully tasty), but more about just how well it elevates even the dullest of fruit. It's no secret that sometimes fruit can be a gamble, because even slightly underripe fruit tastes hard and sour, whereas overripe fruit is mushy, watery, and disappointing. "What I like about a fruit-paired dip is that you're almost ensuring deliciousness," Watkins explains. "If you get a couple underripe or tart fruits hiding in your medley, a good dip can remedy that. That perfect blend of sweet creaminess that'll pair with either perfectly ripe or not-so perfectly ripe goodies." And, considering the amount of fruit that this recipe calls for, there's a good chance you'll end up with some underripe options — but do not fear, as the fruit will taste delicious all the same with this marshmallow dip.

