Creamy Marshmallow Fruit Dip Recipe
Though many of us associate dips with being savory by nature — cheese dip, sour cream and onion dip, salsa, hummus, Buffalo chicken dip, and so forth — dessert dips definitely have a special place in this world. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins is particularly fond of a good dessert dip, as proven by her creamy marshmallow fruit dip recipe. This simple dip combines the creamy and slightly tart goodness of cream cheese with fluffy and super-sweet marshmallow creme, resulting in the perfect quick dessert that pairs well with just about any type of fruit out there.
Interestingly, Watkins' favorite part of this recipe is less about how good the dip is (though it is delightfully tasty), but more about just how well it elevates even the dullest of fruit. It's no secret that sometimes fruit can be a gamble, because even slightly underripe fruit tastes hard and sour, whereas overripe fruit is mushy, watery, and disappointing. "What I like about a fruit-paired dip is that you're almost ensuring deliciousness," Watkins explains. "If you get a couple underripe or tart fruits hiding in your medley, a good dip can remedy that. That perfect blend of sweet creaminess that'll pair with either perfectly ripe or not-so perfectly ripe goodies." And, considering the amount of fruit that this recipe calls for, there's a good chance you'll end up with some underripe options — but do not fear, as the fruit will taste delicious all the same with this marshmallow dip.
Gather the ingredients for creamy marshmallow fruit dip
The ingredients for the marshmallow dip itself really couldn't be simpler, as you only need a block of cream cheese, marshmallow creme, and vanilla extract. Pairing the dip is where things get interesting, and realistically, you can pair it with whatever sounds good. Watkins calls for a peeled and segmented orange, sliced red and green apple, a peeled and sliced kiwi, cubed cantaloupe, watermelon, and honeydew, sliced strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. You may also wish to serve graham crackers for dipping, along with some mint as a final garnish.
There are a few easy ingredient swaps you can make to both the dip and the dippers. For starters, feel free to get creative with the extract in the dip. Swap out vanilla for lemon, peppermint, or coconut extract to experiment with new flavors. Start with adding ¼ teaspoon and add more from there if necessary.
As for non-fruit dippers, "Anything chocolate and anything cookie-crispy would be a fun non-fruity dipper addition," per Watkins. Biscotti, Pirouette, Milano, or Biscoff cookies would work, or make the board more kid-friendly by adding some animal crackers to the mix.
Step 1: Beat the cream cheese
Place the cream cheese in a mixing bowl fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat until fluffy.
Step 2: Add marshmallow creme and vanilla
Add the marshmallow fluff and vanilla extract to the bowl.
Step 3: Whisk
Whisk until smooth and combined.
Step 4: Transfer the dip to a bowl
Transfer the dip to a serving bowl (cover and refrigerate if planning on serving later).
Step 5: Add the dip to a serving platter
Place the dip on a serving plate or platter.
Step 6: Arrange fruit on a board
Arrange the assorted fruits and crackers around the dip.
Step 7: Garnish with mint
Garnish with fresh mint before serving.
Creamy Marshmallow Fruit Dip Recipe
This simple dip combines creamy, tart cream cheese with fluffy, super-sweet marshmallow creme, for a quick dessert that pairs well with any type of fruit.
Ingredients
- For the dip
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 7 ounces marshmallow creme
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- For the fruit
- 1 orange, peeled and segmented
- 1 red apple, sliced
- 1 green apple, sliced
- 1 kiwi, peeled and sliced
- 1 heaping cup cubed cantaloupe
- 1 heaping cup cubed watermelon
- 1 heaping cup cubed honeydew
- ⅔ cup sliced strawberries
- ⅔ cup raspberries
- ⅔ cup blueberries
- To serve
- 1 package graham crackers
- 4 to 5 sprigs fresh mint, for garnish
Directions
- Place the cream cheese in a mixing bowl fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat until fluffy.
- Add the marshmallow fluff and vanilla extract to the bowl.
- Whisk until smooth and combined.
- Transfer the dip to a serving bowl (cover and refrigerate if planning on serving later).
- Place the dip on a serving plate or platter.
- Arrange the assorted fruits and crackers around the dip.
- Garnish with fresh mint before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|316
|Total Fat
|10.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|19.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|53.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.5 g
|Total Sugars
|27.8 g
|Sodium
|253.9 mg
|Protein
|4.5 g
What are some creative ways to use leftover dip?
Despite being such a simple recipe, this dip-and-fruit combo ends up yielding an entire dessert board and, more specifically, 12 servings total. So, unless you're preparing this dip for a kid's sleepover, night with friends, or for a particularly large family, there's a good chance you'll have both leftover fruit and dip. Fruit is easy enough to repurpose, as you could simply eat it as is or transform it into fruit salad. But what should you do with that leftover marshmallow dip?
As it turns out, there are a handful of ways you can breathe second life into, or, at the very least, repurpose the dip. "I added a couple dollops to my smoothies (good way to use up leftover fruit too)," Watkins says. She also recommends pairing the dip with leftover graham crackers and chocolate bar pieces to make easy s'mores, no heat required. "I caught my husband using it as bagel schmear," Watkins adds, and hey, with cream cheese in the mix, the pairing makes sense.
Of course, you can always just approach the leftovers in a less creative fashion and simply continue to dunk fruit into the dip for days to come. According to Watkins, the dip can last in the fridge for up to five days.
What are tips for prepping fruit?
There are some people who prefer to purchase whole fruits and do all of the slicing, dicing, and chopping themselves. If you're one of those people, then there are some fruit hacks that may help you out along the way. If you're anything like Watkins, however, you don't mind taking shortcuts where they're offered, so don't be afraid to hit up the prepared foods area in the produce section. "Some might call it laziness, I call it 'being efficient,'" Watkins jokes, but in all seriousness, you may want to consider some pre-sliced stuff, considering just how much fruit goes into this recipe.
So, most of the fruit that Watkins used for this recipe was purchased pre-cut or in a variety pack, like the already-cubed melon pieces and the assorted pack of strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. You'll likely need to purchase whole oranges and peel those yourself, but otherwise, take advantage of pre-sliced fruit where you can. And, if you do end up purchasing whole fruits, just be sure to get rid of any peels or skin (unless, of course, you like the skin on apples) and cut the fruit with perfect bite-ability in mind. For example, a whole strawberry covered in dip may be a bit too much to fit into one bite, but halved strawberries would work much better.