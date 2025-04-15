This Might Be The Worst Breakfast Sausage You Can Buy

Quick, easy, and usually delicious, breakfast sausage really can't be beat. These days, there's a whole world of sausage products you can try with options that rival the traditional pork-based recipes that have dominated the breakfast table — turkey being a prime example. However, not all turkey sausages are created equal, and some should be avoided at all costs if you respect your taste buds. In our ranking of breakfast sausage brands from worst to best, Butterball All Natural frozen turkey sausage had the dishonor of coming in dead last. In the words of our reviewer, "[Butterball] should stick to slinging whole birds."

The texture was the primary issue with this frozen turkey sausage, as we found that "the resulting mouthfeel [of the cooked sausage] was both mushy and foamy, two adjectives that rarely apply to appetizing food," not to mention the "tiny pieces of gristle scattered throughout." And if that's not bad enough, the flavor was also sorely lacking.

According to our reviewer, "There was barely any perceptible seasoning besides salt, and even the salt level wasn't high enough." Lest you think we're biased against non-pork sausage, we ranked Jones All Natural golden brown turkey sausage in fourth place, and Impossible Sausage, which is a fully plant-based product, claimed the No. 3 spot in our list.

