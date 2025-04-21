Think Twice Before Trying This Store-Bought Coleslaw

Even the most skilled home cooks will admit there are some definite advantages to store-bought sides and other prepared food, ranging from convenience to flavor. However, they're only worth adding to your cart if they're done right. Unfortunately for Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Homestyle Coleslaw, the downsides far outweigh the advantages, meaning this item is best left in the deli case.

We discovered this when we taste-tested nine pre-made foods you should buy from Walmart and five you should skip. The "skip" determination for Walmart's Homestyle Coleslaw came down to a single factor: consistency. Our reviewer noted the overwhelming and unpleasant onion flavor in the test batch, which was enough to make him stop eating.

For the Freshness Guaranteed label, this underperformance was a departure from previous tests. In our ranking of the best store-bought coleslaw brands, Freshness Guaranteed earned the top spot for its flavor balance and creaminess. Alternatives from that list include runner-up Signature Select Classic from Safeway and Albertsons, which we praised for its old-fashioned authenticity, and Walmart's unique Marketside Angel Hair coleslaw, whose delicate texture and distinctive flavor earned it a third-place spot.

