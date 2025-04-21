Think Twice Before Trying This Store-Bought Coleslaw
Even the most skilled home cooks will admit there are some definite advantages to store-bought sides and other prepared food, ranging from convenience to flavor. However, they're only worth adding to your cart if they're done right. Unfortunately for Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Homestyle Coleslaw, the downsides far outweigh the advantages, meaning this item is best left in the deli case.
We discovered this when we taste-tested nine pre-made foods you should buy from Walmart and five you should skip. The "skip" determination for Walmart's Homestyle Coleslaw came down to a single factor: consistency. Our reviewer noted the overwhelming and unpleasant onion flavor in the test batch, which was enough to make him stop eating.
For the Freshness Guaranteed label, this underperformance was a departure from previous tests. In our ranking of the best store-bought coleslaw brands, Freshness Guaranteed earned the top spot for its flavor balance and creaminess. Alternatives from that list include runner-up Signature Select Classic from Safeway and Albertsons, which we praised for its old-fashioned authenticity, and Walmart's unique Marketside Angel Hair coleslaw, whose delicate texture and distinctive flavor earned it a third-place spot.
Walmart's Homestyle Coleslaw didn't just have an unpleasant flavor
As if the brand's flavor and consistency issues weren't enough, Freshness Guaranteed also scored an unwelcome spot in our ranking of unhealthiest store-bought coleslaws. Each serving includes 10 grams of added sugar (good for 20% of your suggested daily intake) alongside 15% of your daily sodium. There's only a single gram of protein and negligible amounts of vitamins and nutrients, revealing a complete lack of health benefits that might otherwise excuse subpar flavor.
Fortunately, Walmart shoppers looking for a quick cold side for barbecues, picnics, and everyday lunches aren't entirely out of luck thanks to the store's vast prepared food selection. In contrast to the Homestyle Coleslaw that we deemed skip-worthy, the Freshness Guaranteed Potato Salad earned our "buy" recommendation. Our reviewer praised the potatoes' tenderness and the flavorful (but not overwhelming) seasoning and dressing. Alongside the original variety taste-tested here, Walmart also offers Freshness Guaranteed Potato Salad in flavors like Deviled Egg, Amish-style, Mustard, and Sliced Red Skin.
Although there are plenty of delicious, convenient options among prepared sides at Walmart and many other grocery stores, there are unfortunately many more worth skipping. We recommend shoppers avoid Freshness Guaranteed Homestyle Coleslaw on their next grocery run and save their money for something better.