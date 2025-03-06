9 Pre-Made Foods You Should Buy From Walmart And 5 You Should Skip

Thanks to Walmart's enterprising full-service grocery operation, you can find an incredible selection of pre-made food to make your dining life easier. It only takes a stroll through the deli section to discover how many different varieties of prepared dishes are at your disposal. You'll find everything from mashed potatoes to pre-made sandwiches to side salads, all ready to be devoured as soon as you hit the check stand. The company really sets you up for success with these items.

Not everything in the portfolio of prepared foods is going to be a satisfying purchase, of course. You're bound to compare whatever you buy to homemade and restaurant versions of the same dishes and discover they either hit the mark or fall short. I was curious about which pre-made Walmart foods were worth the money and which were a waste of cash. I rounded up what amounts to a cook out-style menu and invited my omnivore kids over to help me separate the prime picks from the definite skips. Even though a tasty time was (mostly) had by all, there are some definite downfalls in the choices I made. Let's all learn from this experience and avoid some serious Walmart grocery shopping mistakes with the pre-made foods you should buy and the ones you should skip.

