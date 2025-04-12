What Makes Restaurant Coleslaw Taste So Good?

Coleslaw is the unsung hero of the food world. A humble yet delicious preparation featuring cabbage, mayonnaise, vinegar, and assorted seasonings, this side dish is always a welcomed sight when it appears alongside some savory barbecue or hot dogs and burgers at a cookout. While homemade food is often preferred, coleslaw seems to taste the best when served at a restaurant. To get to the bottom of this culinary conundrum, Mashed spoke with Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, in an exclusive chat.

According to Bennett, there are three distinct reasons why coleslaw typically tastes better at restaurants. The chef attributes restaurant-quality taste and texture to freshness, consistency of cut cabbage ("which helps the flavor get in all the crevices"), and creative flavors." Fresh vegetables naturally offer the best flavors and optimal crispness, and cutting uniform pieces of cabbage ensures even dressing distribution while also developing a nice texture. As for chef Bennett's note about creative flavors, restaurants often experiment with their slaw recipes by incorporating new ingredients and seasonings. Keep in mind that there's a multitude of coleslaw recipe variations from around the world, including Filipino atchara and Mexican ensalada de col. That means professional chefs have lots of inspiration to explore.

