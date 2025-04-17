Triple XXX Family Restaurant In Indiana Is A One-Of-A-Kind Experience

On the corner of Salisbury and State Streets in West Lafayette, Indiana, perched on a hill just east of the Purdue University campus, Triple XXX Family Restaurant has been satisfying hungry students, residents, and roadtrippers for nearly a century. As the Hoosier State's first and longest running drive-in, it has become a cherished local landmark. With its bold orange-and-black facade, retro neon signage, and cozy atmosphere, Triple XXX is hard to miss and even harder to forget.

Founded in 1929 as part of a national chain promoting Triple XXX root beer, the restaurant has outlasted all other franchise locations, evolving into a uniquely independent treasure. The name — which often draws curious glances — is a nod to the old-school rating system used to measure the quality of products such as sugar, beer, moonshine, and even gunpowder. Three Xs signified the goods were top-notch.

Indeed, quality is what the joint delivers, starting with its signature small-batch root beer. Brewed with a secret recipe, Triple XXX is barrel-aged and caffeine-free, offering a rich, creamy flavor with notes of vanilla, warm spice, and caramel. Served in frosty glass mugs, it's a nostalgic sip of Americana that pairs beautifully with the hearty food on the menu — or as part of a root beer float with ice cream from Glover's, a beloved creamery based in nearby Franklin, Indiana.

