Triple XXX Family Restaurant In Indiana Is A One-Of-A-Kind Experience
On the corner of Salisbury and State Streets in West Lafayette, Indiana, perched on a hill just east of the Purdue University campus, Triple XXX Family Restaurant has been satisfying hungry students, residents, and roadtrippers for nearly a century. As the Hoosier State's first and longest running drive-in, it has become a cherished local landmark. With its bold orange-and-black facade, retro neon signage, and cozy atmosphere, Triple XXX is hard to miss and even harder to forget.
Founded in 1929 as part of a national chain promoting Triple XXX root beer, the restaurant has outlasted all other franchise locations, evolving into a uniquely independent treasure. The name — which often draws curious glances — is a nod to the old-school rating system used to measure the quality of products such as sugar, beer, moonshine, and even gunpowder. Three Xs signified the goods were top-notch.
Indeed, quality is what the joint delivers, starting with its signature small-batch root beer. Brewed with a secret recipe, Triple XXX is barrel-aged and caffeine-free, offering a rich, creamy flavor with notes of vanilla, warm spice, and caramel. Served in frosty glass mugs, it's a nostalgic sip of Americana that pairs beautifully with the hearty food on the menu — or as part of a root beer float with ice cream from Glover's, a beloved creamery based in nearby Franklin, Indiana.
Root beer, burgers, and so much more
The Triple XXX Family Restaurant menu is a tribute to Midwestern comfort. The undisputed headliner is the Duane Purvis All-American, a ⅓-pound peanut butter-slathered cheeseburger named after the Purdue football legend. Even though Guy Fieri wasn't a huge fan of the burger when he tried it on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," countless customers have praised the unexpectedly craveable combo. Another Purdue-themed creation is the Boilermaker Pete, which pays homage to the school's mascot. This ⅓-pound burger is topped with American cheese and grilled onions.
While Triple XXX's burgers get plenty of love, the restaurant also serves all-day breakfast with generous portions of pancakes, omelets, and French toast as well as stick-to-your-ribs staples like biscuits and gravy. Lunch and dinner offerings range from barbecue pulled pork and breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches (Indiana's unofficial state food) to ale-battered cod and classic grilled cheese. And if you've saved room, the dessert menu is a showstopper, featuring a banana split, sundaes, thick milkshakes, and a chocolatey delight called the Mega Iced Brownie Triple XXX Root Beer Cake.
Over the decades, Triple XXX Family Restaurant has anchored itself in West Lafayette culture. Purdue students gather at the eatery between classes, after games, and during campus tours or family visits. Locals return time and time again. Generations of patrons have enjoyed timeless, consistently delicious meals and sweet, ice-cold root beer at Triple XXX, with no signs of slowing down. The historic institution continues to earn its stars — or rather, its Xs.