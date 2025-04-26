Workers Reveal What It's Like To Work The Night Shift At McDonald's 

Unless you're rolling through a popular or flashy late-night McDonald's, there are likely only a few employees behind the window. Many locations only have three or four workers on the clock during the overnight shift. Employees generally say that's barely enough to keep the operation running, especially when someone calls off or no-shows. The reason franchises skimp on the overnight crew comes down to pure economics.

Extended hours were rare until McDonald's started its 2003 initiative of offering franchisees an advertising bonus to stay open 24/7. The strategy was to increase sales by having existing locations serve more customers rather than open new restaurants that may compete with each other. By 2007, roughly 16% of McDonald's annual sales came during overnight hours (via NBC News). While still a healthy chunk of revenue, the profit margins are not enough to warrant a bigger staff.

A typically understaffed night is one person on service, one on the grill, plus the manager. On the flip side, a standard day shift will have around 10 to 15 workers. This means the overnighters need to be well-versed in all the restaurant tasks, from grilling and food prep to handling cash and point-of-sale machines.

