The Biggest Bacon Product Recalls In The US

Bacon is a big deal in the U.S. In fact, in 2020, research suggests that more than 268 million Americans consumed bacon in some format. The cut of processed meat is popular for a few reasons — it's a little sweet, pretty salty, and it's pleasantly crispy, too. It's also incredibly versatile. It can be fried or baked, served with eggs or grilled cheese, wrapped around chicken or scallops, or slapped in a cheeseburger.

But like many foods, bacon has some drawbacks. For one, it's processed meat, which means it comes with some serious health risks. According to the World Health Organization, it's a Group 1 carcinogen, which means it is known to cause cancer. On top of this, bacon products have also been caught up in a few major recalls over the years. Sometimes, bacon products are pulled from the market because they contain undeclared allergens, for example. Other items, it's because they contain metal, plastic, or even small rocks. On rare occasions, it's due to a risk of deadly foodborne bacteria making its way into the food supply.

But don't worry. If you're concerned about the safety of your bacon products, the Food Safety and Investigation Service (FSIS) is often quick to recall products from the market if they pose a risk. Intrigued? Find out more about some of the biggest bacon product recalls of the last few decades below.

