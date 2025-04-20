The Biggest Coffee Recalls In US History

America's love for coffee is big business. The U.S. coffee industry generates $84 billion per year — more than any other nation. Yet as any major player in the food and beverage industry knows, with great power comes a great amount of product recalls. Since the start of the 21st century, recalls for coffee have continued to disrupt business operations in larger and larger numbers. More importantly, these recalls have perpetually put the health and safety of the public at risk.

The most common reasons for a food or drink recall are: contamination from a foodborne pathogen, contamination from a foreign material, and an undeclared allergen due to product mislabeling. In the majority of recall cases, errors in the manufacturing process are responsible for the distribution of faulty (and potentially dangerous) goods. With ready-to-drink coffee, risk or spoilage caused by improper sealing or temperature abuse are problems that arise during production or transport.

Major coffee recalls have a relatively short history because there are so many more coffee products on the retail market than there were in past decades. Canned coffee, cold brew, and other ready-to-drink bottled coffees are sold under a vast number of brand names today. The U.S. is also home to over 3,000 coffee roasters. A bigger supply means the chances for something to go wrong with a batch of product increases as well. These are the largest recalls that have infiltrated the U.S. coffee trade.

