The Biggest Canned Food Recalls In US History

Canned food: It's consummate convenience and peak preservation rolled into one. If there's a zombie apocalypse, it's cans (and bravery) that will usher us through. It would be easy to expound upon all the ways canned foods contribute to society, but that's not what this article is about. What we're here to discuss is the canning industry's dark side. The biggest canned food recalls in the U.S. have caused significant disruptions to modern food manufacturing.

Canned foods are pantry essentials due to their long shelf life and the immense variety of goods housed inside them. However, they also carry a higher risk of botulism than foods packaged in boxes or bags. Botulism is one of the most lethal food borne illnesses. It attacks the nervous system, causing breathing difficulty, muscle paralysis, and if left untreated it can be fatal. Toxic botulism bacteria often develop inside cans or vacuum sealed jars that aren't properly secured during the manufacturing process.

As scary as a potential brush with botulism is, it's just one of the reasons why canned foods get recalled. A can's contents are susceptible to various contaminations, including other food borne pathogens, foreign objects, or undeclared allergens. These are the calamitous scenarios that caused the biggest canned food recalls the U.S. has ever seen.

