What Makes The No 4 Sub At Jersey Mike's So Delicious?

Anyone who's set foot in Jersey Mike's is familiar with the chain's extensive menu of freshly-made, flavorful sandwiches. From familiar classics like tuna or turkey and provolone to distinctive offerings like The Veggie (Swiss, provolone, and green peppers) or the Cancro Special (roast beef, provolone, and pepperoni), there's something for diners of nearly all tastes and diets. However, many find themselves coming back to the straightforward but one-of-a-kind offering known simply as The Number Four.

The core of the sandwich is two relatively uncommon Italian deli meats: prosciuttini and cappacuolo. The former may have some diners wondering what prosciuttini is (and how it's different from prosciutto), but the difference is apparent immediately. Prosciuttini's defining feature is a coating of ground black pepper that clings to the edges of slices, providing a satisfying spice to complement the sweeter meat that's similar to cooked ham.

Meanwhile, cappacuolo (sometimes referred to as coppa or capicola) is a cured deli meat made from pork shoulder and flavored with a mix of seasonings that can include red and black pepper, anise, paprika, fennel, coriander, and more. When combined with provolone cheese, these meats provide a deliciously craveable sandwich you won't find at other chain sandwich shops (many of which we've ranked in quality).

