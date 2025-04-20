What Makes The No 4 Sub At Jersey Mike's So Delicious?
Anyone who's set foot in Jersey Mike's is familiar with the chain's extensive menu of freshly-made, flavorful sandwiches. From familiar classics like tuna or turkey and provolone to distinctive offerings like The Veggie (Swiss, provolone, and green peppers) or the Cancro Special (roast beef, provolone, and pepperoni), there's something for diners of nearly all tastes and diets. However, many find themselves coming back to the straightforward but one-of-a-kind offering known simply as The Number Four.
The core of the sandwich is two relatively uncommon Italian deli meats: prosciuttini and cappacuolo. The former may have some diners wondering what prosciuttini is (and how it's different from prosciutto), but the difference is apparent immediately. Prosciuttini's defining feature is a coating of ground black pepper that clings to the edges of slices, providing a satisfying spice to complement the sweeter meat that's similar to cooked ham.
Meanwhile, cappacuolo (sometimes referred to as coppa or capicola) is a cured deli meat made from pork shoulder and flavored with a mix of seasonings that can include red and black pepper, anise, paprika, fennel, coriander, and more. When combined with provolone cheese, these meats provide a deliciously craveable sandwich you won't find at other chain sandwich shops (many of which we've ranked in quality).
A unique, long-standing favorite
The unique ingredients on The Number Four are a reflection of Jersey Mike's history, which stretches back to a store on the Jersey shore, part of a region known for its Italian cuisine and heritage. This can also be seen in another factor that makes this sandwich so delicious: It's typically served Mike's Way, which combines fresh toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, and onions with a popular red wine and olive oil blend, complemented by Italian spices.
If you order The Number Four frequently, you're obviously not alone. It's among the restaurant's original nine subs, showcasing its staying power — despite changing tastes and an aggressive expansion of Jersey Mike's in recent years. The chain plans to open hundreds of stores per year in the near future, providing an even larger number of people a chance to try this fan favorite.
The appeal of The Number Four at Jersey Mike's is simple. Unique, tasty meats, combined with fresh ingredients and a delicious Mike's Way seasoning, are enough to keep many coming back to a favorite order that just needs a single number.