We Tried And Ranked Every Flavor Of Poppi Soda

Poppi Soda is one of the biggies crafting soft drinks with a healthy kick, a prebiotic brew that promises full-fledged carbonated enjoyment while helping your gut biome flourish. The super smart startup received national exposure thanks to an appearance on Shark Tank, back when the product was known as Mother Beverage, a reference to the nourishing base that serves as a foundation for the concoction. Now, the so-called health soda and internet sensation has been snatched up by PepsiCo for a cool $1.6 billion and visibility for these bubblers has never been brisker.

The collection of Poppi flavors has grown to include clever recreations of several familiar flavors, as well as a slate of entirely original combinations. I had to know what this 21st-century carbonated treat was all about, and the company was kind enough to send samples of every flavor for me to take for a test sip. While they're all pretty wonderful in their own right, I found a scale of enjoyability based on my own personal taste and applied it to the 14 varieties currently on the market, plus a bubbly up-and-comer called Alpine Blast.