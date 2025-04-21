How A Small, Local Florida Restaurant Became One Of The Most Successful In The US
When a restaurant is in operation for decades, let alone more than a century, you know it's doing something right. Since 1913, Joe's Stone Crab has welcomed customers from all walks of life — from celebrities to everyday tourists. What started as a humble seafood shack in Miami Beach has grown into one of the most famous restaurants in America as well as one of the most profitable, raking in tens of millions in annual revenue.
The story begins with Joe Weiss, a Hungarian immigrant who moved from New York to Florida in the early 1900s. Eager to build a new life, he opened a modest lunch counter on Collins Avenue, serving simple, satisfying fish sandwiches and fries. Everything changed in 1921, when an ichthyologist (a fish scientist) visiting from Harvard introduced Weiss to the Florida stone crab, a crustacean abundant in the coastal waters. Although he was skeptical at first, Weiss boiled them, cracked them open, and served them chilled with hash browns, cole slaw, and mayonnaise. When he discovered their unbelievably delicious, sweet, briny flavor and tender, flaky texture, he immediately knew his customers had to taste the magic for themselves. Before long, the black-tipped, mega-flavorful stone crab served with mustard sauce became the house specialty (and part of the brand name), helping solidify Joe's as a must-try South Florida dining institution.
Joe's Stone Crab is an iconic Miami Beach establishment
Through hurricanes, economic downturns, and a rapidly shifting culinary landscape, Joe's Stone Crab is a testament to timeless food, impeccable service, and deep family roots. In 2024, Joe's Stone Crab ranked No. 1 on Restaurant Business Magazine's list of top 100 independent restaurants, with sales exceeding $49 million and more than 382,000 meals served throughout the year. Despite its elite standing, the restaurant doesn't take reservations. Customers are seated on a first-come, first-served basis, but the long line is worth it.
While the high-priced stone crab is the star of the show, the Joe's menu casts a wider net. Classic seafood favorites include wild oysters, sautéed mussels, shrimp, lobster, clams, scallops, ahi tuna, and king crab legs (which some fans even prefer to the signature stone crab). Diners can also choose from prime steaks, a cheeseburger topped with spinach stuffing and mustard sauce, fried chicken, and slow-cooked brisket. The sides are equally beloved; The creamed spinach, hash browns, sweet potato fries, and grilled tomatoes have earned their own cult followings. And then, there are the desserts, namely the key lime, apple, and s'mores pies and a nostalgic ice cream sundae.
What truly sets Joe's Stone Crab apart is its unwavering dedication to upholding tradition. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the legendary eatery continues to deliver delicious meals to every guest. At Joe's, the old-school hospitality is just as integral to the experience as the food on the plate.