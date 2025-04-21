How A Small, Local Florida Restaurant Became One Of The Most Successful In The US

When a restaurant is in operation for decades, let alone more than a century, you know it's doing something right. Since 1913, Joe's Stone Crab has welcomed customers from all walks of life — from celebrities to everyday tourists. What started as a humble seafood shack in Miami Beach has grown into one of the most famous restaurants in America as well as one of the most profitable, raking in tens of millions in annual revenue.

Advertisement

The story begins with Joe Weiss, a Hungarian immigrant who moved from New York to Florida in the early 1900s. Eager to build a new life, he opened a modest lunch counter on Collins Avenue, serving simple, satisfying fish sandwiches and fries. Everything changed in 1921, when an ichthyologist (a fish scientist) visiting from Harvard introduced Weiss to the Florida stone crab, a crustacean abundant in the coastal waters. Although he was skeptical at first, Weiss boiled them, cracked them open, and served them chilled with hash browns, cole slaw, and mayonnaise. When he discovered their unbelievably delicious, sweet, briny flavor and tender, flaky texture, he immediately knew his customers had to taste the magic for themselves. Before long, the black-tipped, mega-flavorful stone crab served with mustard sauce became the house specialty (and part of the brand name), helping solidify Joe's as a must-try South Florida dining institution.

Advertisement