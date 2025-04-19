For some people, burgers are just an ordinary weeknight meal like any other. For others, they represent peak meaty perfection, with endless options for customization. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins fits into the latter category, and she had fun with her barbecue brisket smashburger recipe. "I like a fully loaded burger — and I don't think you can get more loaded than a burger patty that contains both pulled beef brisket and ground beef + cheese + bacon + sauteed onions + BBQ Dijonnaise + jalapeños. Food swoon."

If you're generally of the opinion that burgers should be simple and straightforward, it's worth trying this seriously delicious burger recipe. Watkins herself doesn't usually opt for bacon on her burgers but she makes an exception here. "That smoky, savory, BBQ-esque combo of the brisket and bacon totally converted me and paired well with the onions and jalapeños," she describes. If you want to get these burgers ready for a barbecue with friends, Watkins notes that the patties can be made the day before. And she says, "The BBQ Dijonnaise is very prep-ahead-worthy, this sauce holds up for a week plus." Then, just grill, assemble, and dig in when you're ready.