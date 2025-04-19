Taste Test: Is McDonald's Premium Lemonade Better Than Chick-Fil-A's?

In what may well have been an attempt at competing with Wendy's, McDonald's introduced a new lemonade to its menu on a limited basis in March 2023. Previously, all lemonade at McDonald's was supplied by Minute Maid, but taking its place was a proprietary recipe using real lemon juice and cane sugar. Just over two years later, in April 2025, McDonald's permanently added this all-natural, premium lemonade to its menu nationwide.

Advertisement

Of course, Wendy's isn't the only competing fast food chain with a high-quality lemonade. Chick-fil-A lemonade simply tastes different, in part because it's made with just three natural ingredients. In order to find out just how the new McDonald's lemonade stacks up against Chick-fil-A's classic lemonade, I ordered one of each for myself and compared them in a variety of categories. So, anyone wondering whether or not McDonald's premium lemonade is better than Chick-fil-A's can read on for the results of this head-to-head competition to find out which one comes out on top.