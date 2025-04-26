Customers Claim These Costco Kirkland Signature Food Items Taste Different Than They Used To

Costco has long been a staple of American culture. With its unique business model and unbeatable prices, it's no wonder there are close to 137 million Costco members worldwide. However, Costco is so well-known that even non-members are familiar with the Kirkland Signature brand.

Kirkland Signature is Costco's private brand that offers everything from socks to olive oil at a fraction of name-brand costs. Launched in 1995, Kirkland Signature items were created to be an affordable, equivalent (if not better) version of its name-brand counterparts.

In many cases, members reach for Kirkland Signature for these exact reasons, but the brand isn't immune to fluctuating reviews. Members often report mixed feelings on Kirkland Signature food items (some Kirkland items have been downright failures), especially noting that they don't taste the same as they used to. They are especially vocal on Costco forums like Reddit, where they can rally other members who feel the same way about a certain product's change. After sifting through members' posts, pics, and rants, we've made a list of Costco Kirkland Signature food items that taste different than they used to.

