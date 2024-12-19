Costco's Biggest Kirkland Signature Failures Of All Time
Shoppers have lots of reasons to love Costco, whether it's saving money on bulk groceries, the ever-present free samples, or the store's wildly popular food court selections. Of course, there are many other benefits associated with being a Costco member, including access to the chain's exclusive Kirkland Signature brand. This private-label brand features a wide selection of goods, ranging from apparel to grocery staples, and the latter category includes items that shoppers can't get enough of, like grass-fed butter, premium ice cream, and more.
Of course, not all Kirkland products hit it out of the park. To this end, we've compiled a list of the products that often leave shoppers dissatisfied, which includes bacon, spiced rum, olive oil, brisket burnt ends, and protein bars. Based on customer opinions, many of these products offer lackluster taste or texture, or they just don't make sense from a logistical perspective. If you happen upon any of these items during your next Costco run, you might be better off leaving them on the shelf and searching for a better alternative.
Kirkland Signature Bacon
The heady combination of fat and salty goodness makes bacon a beloved breakfast meat, but not all brands offer the same level of satisfaction. Take Kirkland Signature Bacon, for example, which has received some criticism on Reddit. One commenter wrote that Costco's bacon includes "too many super thin pieces and it falls apart so easily," while another person found fault with its ingredient composition, writing, "It seems like there is a lot more sugar in it recently." Some shoppers were a bit kinder, claiming that the brand is "hit or miss," but that still doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in the product.
Where bacon quality is concerned, the best cuts usually have a ratio of 50-55% meat and 45-50% fat. As for coloring, the meat portion of the bacon should have an even red-pink color throughout, and the fat should be a vibrant white. When these characteristics are not present, the bacon may lack the requisite meaty flavor fans love, while a poor meat-to-fat ratio can result in a subpar texture.
Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum
Captain Morgan — which earned the number-one spot on our list of popular rum brands ranked from worst to best — is often considered the go-to for spiced rum. Costco does offer its own version of the liquor, but you may want to stick with the name brand in this case, as reviews of Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum aren't too kind. On Rum Ratings, dissatisfied imbibers complained about artificial flavors and overwhelming sweetness, although some conceded that the liquor could be passable in mixed drinks.
Similar sentiments were shared on Reddit, where one post's writer said the spiced rum "tastes like the smell of hand sanitizer, Liquid Smoke, and sweeteners added in." Another commenter added that the rum was "Absolutely vile," while one person explained, "It was terrible, and I'm not that picky." It appears that Costco's proprietary rum is created by the Sazerac Company, which has been in the liquor business for almost four centuries. Additionally, the company is behind lots of well-received liquor brands, including Buffalo Trace and Southern Comfort. That makes the low quality of Kirkland Signature Original Spiced Rum even more puzzling.
Kirkland Signature Olive Oil
When it comes to quality, Kirkland Signature Olive Oil generally offers a good flavor, especially considering its low price point. The problem with Costco's olive oil is more about quantity, as this product typically comes in multi-packs that feature massive bottles. While this might seem like a good thing in households that go through tons of olive oil, most people can't get through that much cooking oil before it expires.
Consider this alarming fact about the shelf life of olive oil: Unopened bottles usually only last from 18 to 24 months, while opened bottles typically last from three to six months if stored correctly (storage times may vary according to the type of oil). Storing bottles in airtight containers in areas protected against light and high temperatures can extend the oil's lifespan a bit, but nothing you can do will spare it from the ravages of time. And remember that those great savings won't amount to much if you end up discarding large quantities of spoiled, unused oil.
Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends
Brisket burnt ends, which consist of fatty brisket trimmings slathered in an ample amount of barbecue sauce, offer so much meaty goodness, they might as well be classed as a controlled substance. As magical as burnt ends are, making your own classic smoked brisket recipe might not be an option if you're struck by a sudden craving. The good news is that Costco offers a more convenient boxed option with its Kirkland Signature Burnt Ends. The bad news? This Costco product leaves a lot to be desired, at least according to Reddit.
As explained by the Redditors unlucky enough to have sampled Kirkland Burnt Ends, the "horrendous taste" of this product is coupled with a "chewy and tough" texture that makes them abysmal to eat. One person even described them as "the worst Kirkland product I have ever encountered." Some people mentioned the challenges of making a boxed brisket product appetizing, but not all pre-packaged burnt ends brands are as rough on the palate. While Kirkland Burnt Ends should be avoided if you truly care about your taste buds, Costco's Mission Hill Bistro Smoked Beef Brisket Burnt Ends are downright drool-worthy, according to customers.
Kirkland Signature Protein Bars
Protein bars aren't exactly a fun snack, but they are a good option if you're seeking a convenient source of protein when you don't have time to sit down for a full meal. Despite their practical purpose, most people expect protein bars to offer at least some flavor appeal, which isn't always the case when procuring them from Costco. In a Reddit thread warning others not to fall victim to Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, the food is described as such: "The taste is gross, the texture is nasty, the smell is unappealing." Some commenters mounted a mild defense of the product, with one person saying, "Do I like get excited to eat one of the Kirkland protein bars? No. But they are fine for what they are."
Kirkland Signature Protein Bars were discussed elsewhere on Reddit, where they were met with similar reviews. One person approached the product with high hopes but ultimately determined, "I wanted to like them. Texture? No. Flavor? No. Too bad." Another commenter admitted that they only eat them for the high concentration of protein, but they did note, "They are not enjoyable in any way though."
There's no denying that Costco gets a lot right, as evidenced by the $250 billion the chain earned during the last fiscal year. Despite Costco's ongoing success, shoppers at the chain shouldn't assume that a product bearing the Kirkland Signature label will automatically offer the quality they expect.