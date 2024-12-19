Costco's Biggest Kirkland Signature Failures Of All Time

Protein bars aren't exactly a fun snack, but they are a good option if you're seeking a convenient source of protein when you don't have time to sit down for a full meal. Despite their practical purpose, most people expect protein bars to offer at least some flavor appeal, which isn't always the case when procuring them from Costco. In a Reddit thread warning others not to fall victim to Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, the food is described as such: "The taste is gross, the texture is nasty, the smell is unappealing." Some commenters mounted a mild defense of the product, with one person saying, "Do I like get excited to eat one of the Kirkland protein bars? No. But they are fine for what they are."

Advertisement

Kirkland Signature Protein Bars were discussed elsewhere on Reddit, where they were met with similar reviews. One person approached the product with high hopes but ultimately determined, "I wanted to like them. Texture? No. Flavor? No. Too bad." Another commenter admitted that they only eat them for the high concentration of protein, but they did note, "They are not enjoyable in any way though."

There's no denying that Costco gets a lot right, as evidenced by the $250 billion the chain earned during the last fiscal year. Despite Costco's ongoing success, shoppers at the chain shouldn't assume that a product bearing the Kirkland Signature label will automatically offer the quality they expect.

Advertisement