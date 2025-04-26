13 Unhealthiest Banquet Frozen Meals You Can Buy

Who doesn't love the convenience of having Banquet meals stuffed in the freezer? They're a hearty source of lunch or dinner deliciousness that come in handy when your desire to cook has all been drained from your busy working life. Like other frozen meals from around the world, Banquet gives convenience eaters a stout array of familiar flavors to choose from, everything from classic Salisbury steak to Kansas City BBQ chicken, usually with sides and sometimes even a sweet treat for dessert. Banquet, indeed.

Advertisement

But if you've ever flipped over the box to see exactly what you're consuming in these meals, you may have had a little nutritional sticker shock, especially the ones that claim to be high protein frozen meals. Whether it's based on quantity or the quality of ingredients used, many of these frozen feasts take a savage bite out of your healthy intentions. I scouted around for some of the unhealthiest Banquet meals on the market to make sure shoppers know exactly what they're getting themselves into when they crack open the box and microwave up an easy yet potentially health-defying tray of regret. Sure, they taste good, but they're not doing your digestive system any favors.