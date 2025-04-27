Next Time You're In Louisiana, You Won't Regret Trying This Fried Chicken

It's no secret that folks down in Louisiana know how to fry up a bird. As far as fried chicken chains go, most diners say Popeyes is as good as it gets, but tucked away in a New Orleans' gas station chain is a treasure trove of crispy and perfectly seasoned chicken that locals love like it's part of the family. With so many classic New Orleans foods like gumbo and jambalaya you need to try before you die, certainly corner store chicken can be skipped, right? Absolutely not! If you find yourself near the Big Easy, you're going to want some of that Brother's fried chicken.

With 20 locations scattered across the city (and a total of 30 in South Louisiana), Brother's Food Mart is an institution in the New Orleans metro area. While everyone loves a consistently stocked 24-hour bodega, it's the chicken that has always been the star of the show. Whether you like dark meat or white meat, tenders or bone-in, it's always juicy with a light golden crust that snaps, crackles, and pops like your grandma's homemade pork cracklings. And with just the right amount of Cajun-style seasoning sprinkled on top, it has a level of spice that locals crave and tourists have come to expect from a city that so openly values bold flavors. There's a seemingly endless array of dipping sauces available, countless yummy sides (try the meat and crawfish hand pies), and loads of ordering options that make it an instant favorite.

