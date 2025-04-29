You've Been Using Canned Sardines Wrong This Entire Time

Canned sardines are all the rage these days. This may be due to the fact that not only are they delicious, they are also very nutritious and affordable, making them one of the absolute best canned foods to eat for breakfast. They are a nutrient-dense seafood option for your diet that provides heart healthy omega-3 fatty acids that help with reducing inflammation, strengthening bones, and improving cognition. In addition, they are a big plus for pregnant women as they support healthy fetal development as they are a good source for calcium and vitamin D — crucial elements for fetal bone development. Canned sardines also have much lower levels of mercury compared to other seafood options, making them an ideal pick for those that want to lower their risks of getting mercury poisoning significantly.

However, despite their many benefits, canned sardines can be off-putting if used incorrectly — either because of an unpleasant taste from improper preparation or because you miss out on their full nutritional value. While canned sardines are definitely on our list of canned foods that you should always keep in your pantry, we've also carefully curated a list of ways to help you make the most of them, so they're not just a backup meal for emergencies like a global pandemic, but a versatile and valuable addition to your everyday cooking.