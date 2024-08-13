Canned Foods You Should Always Keep In Your Pantry

Preserving food is a time-tested tradition, whether that involves pickling, drying, or curing a variety of ingredients. But using pressure-sealed cans to store food is a relatively recent innovation. It's also one that we can attribute, at least in part, to Napoleon. In 1795, the French emperor offered a 12,000-franc prize to anyone who could create a better alternative to the diet of salted meat and hardtack his soldiers had to endure. Some 15 years later, candymaker Nicolas François Appert came up with the basics of canning in 1810. With some more innovation over the centuries, canned goods proliferated and pantries have never quite been the same.

Of course, there's a bit of a dark side. Canned foods have long suffered from a bit of a bad rep, with potential risks that once ranged from botulism via compromised cans to bisphenol A (BPA) leaching into food from can linings. Thankfully, modern advances in food safety and science have largely made these issues a thing of the past. Today, canned foods are above all a useful staple to keep on hand for busy cooks. Canned foods run the gamut from complete meals in a can like canned spaghetti or stew, to staple ingredients that make home cooking a breeze. And while there are loads of choices out there, some are true all-stars. These are the sorts of canned food you should definitely always keep on hand.